We 1970s children grew up at a time when people took a lot of weird stuff — crystals, numerology, astrology — seriously.
Not coincidentally, the 1970s marked the height of a UFO frenzy, when many of us were certain that aliens were using UFOs to make exploratory visits here and would, any day now, make their presence among us known.
I wasn’t immune from it. Sometime in the late 1970s or very early 1980s, I submitted a “research” paper where I surmised that aliens had been using UFOs to snatch up ships and boats in the Bermuda Triangle — another phenomenon that proved enduring back in the 1970s.
To this day, I still have no idea how Mrs. Miklos managed to grade that one with a straight face.
Today, of course, the Bermuda Triangle myth has largely been debunked. Given the amount of sea and air traffic in the Caribbean region, and the frequency of hurricanes and tropical storms, ships and planes aren’t more likely to wreck in the so-called Bermuda Triangle than they are anywhere else in the world.
And with planes and ships equipped with beacons, disappearances are far less common than they used to be.
UFOs, though? Well, that might be another story.
Retired Air Force Maj. David Grusch testified last week before Congress that this nation’s intelligence community is concealing knowledge — and physical evidence — of aliens tooling around Earth with unidentified flying objects, or unidentified aerial phenomena as it’s now known.
Grusch claims the government has collected aircraft of “non-human” design and manufacture and has been attempting to reverse engineer those devices. Officials in the U.S. Department of Defense deny Grusch’s claims.
But they would say that.
This story connects with me, and not just because it would confirm something that I once believed fervently enough to write a high school research paper about it.
Grusch, a Pittsburgh native — there must be something in the water around here — is a former intelligence officer, having served a stint with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, one of the lesser-known three-letter agencies in Washington.
You may be aware of the NGA, assuming you’re aware of it at all, as the outfit that used facial recognition software to identify Osama bin Laden’s presence at his compound in Pakistan just before the Navy SEALS rang his doorbell.
I’m aware of the NGA because my older half-brother used to work there. He was in the print shop — before working in the spy agency, he was a newspaper print staffer — but I’m sure he saw some stuff.
Those spy satellites that can read your license plates from space? That’s the NGA.
The NGA takes a lot of other cool photos. Let’s just say that if someone ever offers you an NGA wall calendar, take it and say “thank you.”
My half-brother and I grew up, almost a quarter-century apart, in Westmoreland County, not far from one of the most notorious UAP incidents ever — the Kecksburg UFO, on Dec. 9, 1965.
That night, people in six states — including my mom — and Ontario, Canada, reported seeing a fireball blazing through the sky, crashing to Earth in Kecksburg, Pa., an unincorporated part of Mount Pleasant Township, where my sister still lives.
The Army and Pennsylvania State Police found the location where the UAP crash landed and blocked public access to the site, according to newspaper coverage at the time.
Records of the crash may have been lost. Or “lost” if you’re conspiracy-minded.
Kecksburg Volunteer Fire Department has mounted a replica, created for the TV show “Unsolved Mysteries,” and holds an annual UFO festival.
Independent filmmaker Cody Knotts made a movie in 2019 about the Kecksburg Incident. I have a connection to that too.
Lawyer-actor-ballroom dance instructor-former West Virginia University football player Richard John Walters, who plays President Lyndon Johnson in “Kecksburg,” is a long-ago Pittsburgh Harlequins Rugby Football Club teammate of mine.
Walters, a fixture at horror movie conventions who had a recurring role as a Secret Service agent in “24,” is also friends with Sharon Downtown Development Director Sherris Moreira.
Holy cats. If I tacked all this on a bulletin board with note cards and used string to depict all the connections, John Nash would think I was crazy.
With Grusch’s testimony, the notion of alien craft has become slightly less wacky. Lying under oath to Congress is a crime, so it’s safe to say he believes it.
Considering the universe’s expanse, it would strain credulity to think that we were alone in it. Whether our celestial neighbors are coming to visit is another matter entirely.
Whether you want to say they’re driving UFOs or UAPs, the existence of extraterrestial visitors is hardly the most implausible thing you’ll find these days on Al Gore’s internet.
To find links to sources for this column, read it at sharonherald.com. Eric Poole is editor of the Herald and Allied News, and is pretty sure he’s never seen a UAP. Contact him with complaints or news tips by email at epoole@sharonherald.com or by phone at 724-981-6100 ext. 247.
