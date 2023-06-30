“It’s in our interest — locally, statewide and nationally — to expand broadband service into rural America, for so many reasons.”
WE WROTE those words in an “Our View” editorial Oct. 10, 2020, when this country was still locked in the throes of the COVID pandemic, a vaccine still two months off.
And while we can’t take credit for action on the federal level, it’s still gratifying that the powers that be are on the same page as The Herald, and are taking steps to realize that vision.
On Monday, President Joe Biden announced that the federal government would allocate more than $40 billion on expanding wireless broadband into underserved and unserved areas. Pennsylvania is in line to receive about $1.12 billion.
“These investments will help all Americans,” Biden said in an Associated Press report. “We’re not going to leave anyone behind.”
The broadband investment announced Monday stems from federal programs responding to the pandemic, which forced people to work and learn from homes and exposed gaps in broadband service, with rural residents in places like Mercer County struggling the most.
After the pandemic, many people have returned to in-person work and school. But trends indicate that more of us will do our jobs and learn our lessons in our own homes.
Videoconferencing apps like Zoom will only become more pervasive as younger people — especially those who attended online classes during the pandemic — more comfortable with interfacing through technology rather than face-to-face come of age.
When that happens, dependable internet service will become an even greater necessity than it is today.
Those realities confront people dealing with underpowered, unreliable broadband in rural areas with a challenge, but also with an opportunity.
Brad Gosser, executive director and vice president of Greenville-Reynolds Development Corp., told The Herald last year that Mercer County has some of the most affordable developable land in Pennsylvania.
The county also has some of the most affordable residential property anywhere. While employment is a key factor in attracting working-age, family-age residents, an increase of work-from-home positions could be good for places like Mercer County.
But that will require broadband internet service that doesn’t lag, doesn’t drop signals and doesn’t break down from being overburdened.
Monday’s announcement shouldn’t have taken Herald readers by surprise. We’ve not only expressed our opinion about the need to expand broadband access; we’ve reported on the plans.
In that editorial more than two years ago, we said the pandemic exposed a need for dependable wireless broadband, especially in sparsely populated rural regions, and that the free market wasn’t filling that need because there is no profit in it.
So we called on the federal government to launch a program patterned after 1930s-era Rural Electrification Project, part of President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal.
While it remains to be seen if this investment can follow through on Biden’s promise to deliver high-speed broadband by 2030, the commitment made Monday could be a good start.
