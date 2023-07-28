CORPORATE business leaders — CEOs and boards of directors — typically act with their shareholders interests in mind.
That’s not a coincidence. It’s the law. Decision makers, at the corporate level, have what’s called a fiduciary duty to act in their shareholders’ best interests.
And the shareholders frequently define their interests as, “whatever delivers the highest dividends and juices the value of my stock holdings,” even if those interests serve the corporation’s long-term detriment.
But there’s another dynamic — stakeholders, which is to say, everyone — who sometimes get left out of the business decision equation.
So it was encouraging to see that the first-ever Mercer County Economic Summit, held Friday at Grove City College, focused on stakeholders.
The event included six panel discussions with elected officials, workforce development representatives, health care leaders, manufacturers, educators, and tourism and recreation-focused agencies.
Rod Wilt — executive director of Penn-Northwest Development Corporation, Mercer County’s lead economic development organization and sponsor of Friday’s summit — said the event was intended to show Mercer County’s stakeholders, “about the width and depth of our economy.”
The point is well taken. Mercer County’s economy punches far above its population level, both in terms of width and depth, in agriculture, manufacturing, energy, health care, higher education and tourism.
That’s mostly a positive. No matter what kind of business an entrepreneur wants to build, there is probably already a similar enterprise operating here, so some infrastructure is already in place.
But that also means that some business leaders may be unaware of the challenges facing their entreprenurial neighbors in other industries, or even be working at cross purposes.
The summit was one remedy to that isolation. To use a phrase heard repeatedly during the event, it pulled participants out of “silo thinking.”
Wilt said he hoped the summit would allow participants to share information not just among themselves, but also provide feedback on what Penn-Northwest can do to promote the county’s business interests.
And the answer to that question goes well beyond business itself. To have a healthy economy, Mercer County needs not just businesses, but customers, employees and visitors.
That will mean reversing a 50-year decline in population, just to mention one issue frequently raised during the summit. In 1960, the county had more than 127,000 residents. That figure, according to the 2020 census, is 110,652.
The elected official panel — which opened the summit and included state Sen. Michele Brooks, state Reps. Parke Wentling and Tim Bonner, and county Commissioners Matt McConnell, Scott Boyd and Tim McGonigle — were the first, but not the last, to mention the county’s shrinkage.
How do we fix that?
Like anything else about economic ecosystems, it’s complicated.
Turning around Mercer County’s population decline will require attracting more residents, particularly young people looking to raise families.
What do people look at when picking out a home? Housing costs? Tax rates? School systems? Employment prospects? Recreation opportunities? Health care? Broadband access?
How about all of those. And more.
And each one of those factors have their own challenges — or “headwinds,” to use a term Wilt employed frequently during the summit.
That’s why it was important to hear a multitude of voices Friday at the inaugural summit.
The economy affects all of us, and we are all stakeholders.
