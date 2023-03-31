For nearly a year, America has wondered why local police officers waited more than an hour outside the classrooms at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, where children and teachers were dead or dying.
Now — as the nation mourns the murder of three children and four adults in another mass shooting Monday at the Covenant Presbyterian School in Nashville, Tenn. — we have an answer.
In an article March 20, the Texas Tribune reported police communication during the shooting, May 24, 2022, when a single gunman murdered 21 people — 19 children and two teachers.
One of the responding officers reported that the shooter was armed with an AR-15, a semiautomatic rifle that has become the weapon of choice for mass shooters.
The local police immediately abandoned plans to breach the room and waited more than an hour for a SWAT team from U.S. Border Patrol, whose officers had heavier body armor. The Tribune reported that the AR rounds would have “pierced their body armor like a hole punch through paper.”
We now know why police on scene delayed attempts to rescue the children and teachers wounded, dead and dying — the officers were unwilling to engage a teenage shooter armed with an AR-15.
And that’s understandable on some level. If police had taken on the shooter at that juncture, the death toll, which already included children and teachers, would have included police officers.
New Wilmington police Chief Eric Jewell said the presence of any kind of rifle, including semiautomatic weapons like the AR, “ups the ante” in any incident.
Jewell, who retired in December as Hermitage’s police chief, oversaw officers who responded to protests in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd where some marchers were armed with weapons similar to the AR-15.
“Any rifle, whether it’s a hunting rifle or a military-style rifle, ups the anxiety, ups the danger because of its penetrative capability,” said Jewell. “A rifle bullet travels further, faster and harder than a handgun round.”
Jewell declined to differentiate semiautomatics from other types of rifles — including single-shot, bolt action, lever action and pump action.
But there is an important difference.
Other types of rifles available to the general public, a qualifier that excludes fully automatic weapons, requires shooters to take some sort of action after firing before they can shoot again. Whether that’s reloading in the case of a single-shot weapon or pulling back a bolt or lever or pump, there is a delay between shooting one round and the next.
With a semiautomatic rifle, the shooter fires a round with each trigger pull. No additional steps required.
If semiautomatic rifles compel multiple police officers to stand down rather than engage a single shooter armed with one, then we have to conclude that they are too dangerous for the general public to own and use.
We don’t allow for private ownership of bazookas, machine guns or flamethrowers. Semiautomatic firearms belong in the same category. It’s time to reinstate the ban that existed in this country from 1994 to 2004, when Congress allowed it to expire.
We’re 91 days into 2023 and have been 125 mass shootings, defined by the Gun Violence Archive as an incident in which at least four people are killed or wounded, in this country — about four every three days.
That figure might already be outdated.
This isn’t an argument to repeal the Second Amendment or end private firearm ownership. Guns have legitimate functions — including hunting, home- and self-defense, and recreation.
“I look at guns as a tool, for a police officer, for a hunter, to protect your home. It’s just like a hammer. If you don’t use a hammer properly, it can hurt you.”
But semiautomatic rifles are a different breed. They were designed for military use with the purpose of killing people. And there is no readily available tool more effective for that purpose.
Every time a mass shooter uses an AR-15, it amounts to a macabre advertisement for the next one.
Opponents of a ban argue that it would punish only law-abiding citizens, while criminals would ignore it. Of course criminals would ignore a ban — that’s the defining characteristic of a criminal.
Semiautomatic rifles wouldn’t disappear instantly if they became illegal. But owners who comply with a law would surrender theirs.
The rest would be swept up, by ones and twos and threes, and their owners punished with federal prison sentences. With no new ones entering the market, they would eventually become rare, then non-existent.
Taking away semiautomatic rifles wouldn’t change the hatred, bigotry, dehumanization, despair, anger that form the root causes of mass shootings. Without semiautomatic rifles, those determined to perpetrate violence would resort to other types of rifles, handguns, knives, even rocks.
All of those other tools — those weapons — pose their own type of dangers. But none can end as many lives as quickly as a single ill-intentioned person with a semiautomatic rifle.
