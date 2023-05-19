‘Cause a man with a briefcase can steal more money than any man with a gun …

— Don Henley, “Gimme What You Got”

WHEN the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Pennsylvania releases announcements of an indictment, the office includes a standard statement — “An indictment is an accusation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.”

That disclaimer applies here.

But if allegations levied against three former Primary Health Network officials and two Masury businessmen in a federal indictment issued May 11 turn out to be true, the accused — who are between the ages of 55 and 70 — should face lengthy prison sentences.

Harsh punishment would be appropriate, and only partly because Henley, frontman for the rock band The Eagles, is correct about the effectiveness of stealing with briefcases compared to stealing with guns.

The sentiment isn’t even original — author Mario Puzo has a similar quote in his book “The Godfather.”

Criminals can steal more money with briefcases than they can with guns.

And they often do.

Former Primary Health Network CEOs Drew Pierce and John Laeng, former facilities director, Mark Marriott and entrepreneurs John O’Brien and Christopher O’Brien are accused of stealing more than $2 million from the health care non-profit agency between 2011 and 2019.

Pierce, Laeng and Marriott are accused of creating corporations that existed only on paper, entering Primary Health Network into contracts with those corporations, and conspiring to have businesses owned by John and Christopher O’Brien at inflated costs.

The men are charged in federal court with 17 counts of conspiracy to commit mail/wire fraud, wire fraud, conspiracy to commit money laundering and mail fraud.

Again, the five defendants are innocent until proven guilty.

But the accusation is an example of the damage people can do when they steal with briefcases, and a warning that we need to take so-called white-collar crime more seriously than we sometimes do.

“Although financial losses from white-collar crime continue to exceed those of street crime, the criminal justice system has traditionally focused on the latter,” according to a 2008 paper authored by the Florida State University College of Criminology and Criminal Justice for the Journal of Criminal Justice.

Street crime is terrifying because it is directly violent. But criminals who carry briefcases deal out their own brand of harm.

In another example opioid addiction epidemic, which has killed dozens of Mercer County residents annually in recent years, started with drug pushers who worked for pharmaceutical companies who got people hooked on pain killers after touting them as non-addictive and established their turf not with guns, but with documents carried in briefcases.

Primary Health Network provides a valuable service in the form of health care access for people in at-risk and underserved populations in 16 Pennsylvania counties — including Mercer, Crawford, Lawrence and Northumberland counties — and Ashtabula County in Ohio.

The defendants are accused of draining $2 million from Primary Health Network, funds that could have been used to provide life-sustaining preventative and clinical health care.

And even though those accused have been removed from their positions of authority within Primary Health Network, the allegations leave it with a black eye that could affect the agency’s ability to raise funds in the future.

Criminals can kill with briefcases just as surely as they can with guns. The only difference is that, with the former, deaths are caused by undiagnosed cancers, a lack of prenatal maternal treatment or the life-sapping effects of poverty.

White-collar criminals aren’t “just as bad” as street criminals. They’re worse.

The legal system needs to act accordingly.

To see the sources for information used in this editorial, see sharonherald.com