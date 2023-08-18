Buckle your pants; I’m about to share the story of how my grandmother “Dahmin” pried me from the cocoon of my introversion.
(Disclaimer: This only includes what I could retrieve from memory. I regret not taking photos or keeping a journal. C’est la vie.)
It was July of 2019. Earlier that year, Dahmin brought me to Hermitage from my home in eastern Ohio and we performed CPR on my tanking online classes. I was returned to my legal guardians after passing with high grades.
I played video games for two weeks straight, as any child ought to during the summer. I was also considering taking Dahmin up on her offer to complete my upcoming junior year entirely at her place.
I was in the middle of a riveting game of team deathmatch when she called. Our exchange went as follows:
“Hello, Joe?”
“Hi Dahmin!”
“Hey, I was just calling to inform you that they had an extra T-shirt.”
“Who? A what?”
“Yeah, uh… New Life [Baptist Church, in New Wilmington] is doing a New York missionary trip, and I signed you up for it. It was totally a God thing.”
“New York? Like the city?”
“Yeah, like the city.”
Bear in mind, I’d never even been to the grocery store by myself. I felt a weird mixture of betrayal, inconvenience and outright fear.
No more than three days later, I was fastening my seat belt in the church van with a bunch of kids I knew squat about.
I remember my dad being there, who had somehow gotten a cup of coffee from the church cafe even though the building was closed.
For the duration of the trip, I dug my nose into my sketchbook while the others kibitzed and sang 7-11 Christian rock songs at the top of their lungs.
Just as my magic 8-ball predicted, someone began blasting Frank Sinatra’s “New York, New York” through their bluetooth speaker when the city skyline became visible. And every 5 minutes until we arrived. Who saw that coming?
We screeched to a halt at a Days Inn hotel in Brooklyn. I was helping our lead chaperone Brother John unload his and other peoples’ bags from the car.
Brother John’s testimony involves a life of crime and violence before he came to know what Jesus did for him on the cross.
To this day, he’s devoted his life to serving others and speaking to large groups about how one’s entire outlook can change after realizing the truth about God.
As we were unloading suitcases I remember asking him: “How deep into the city are we going?”
All he said was “deep enough.”
Me and my oversized T-shirt entered the hotel lobby. In the corner to our immediate right was a man whose face was buried in an arcade machine. Although I only ever saw the back of his head, I swear to this day that it was Danny DeVito. I mean, the resemblance was uncanny.
I pointed this out to a girl in our group, “Helen”, who seemed to be the only other person that cared about this DeVito doppelganger as much as I did. (Seriously, it was freaky.)
I didn’t sleep a wink that night. I shared a room with three other guys, and a bed with Brother John. I opted to sleep in the bathtub, but Brother John insisted we share one of the two beds.
I remember someone’s alarm going off at around 5 a.m. They were under the impression that I’d gotten a full night’s rest and had woken up before them. I let them believe it.
As I type this, I’m suddenly reminded of that motel scene from Planes, Trains and Automobiles.
The bus ride to the subway terminal was quiet and uneventful. The subway ride to our destination was quiet and uneventful, but longer.
When we arrived at the community center, the temperature inside was akin to a wood-burning pizza oven. We must’ve gone through enough Aquafinas to flood Central Park.
I didn’t have enough in common with my peers to have a real conversation, so I just sat there dazed, watching the paint peel from the walls. An hour or four went by and Brother John returned with a cart full of pre-packed meals in coolers.
We rose from our seats on the cool linoleum floor. It was time.
We decided to call ourselves “Meals on Heels,” and sauntered through the hall like a gaggle of crime fighters.
If we’d had sunglasses, this would’ve been the time to put them on.
1 Corinthians 13:11
NOTE: This is the first of a two-part series. Part two will run Aug. 26. Joey Garcia is a copy editor and page designer at the Sharon Herald. Follow Joey on Instagram: @joeyg_art_cia2.0
