You could see the old Manhattan towers from the community center’s doorstep; wise brown sentinels that wrapped the sky. The sudden realization of how far I was from home almost killed me right there.
I tried clicking my heels together, chanting “there’s no place like home,” but that didn’t get me back in front of the TV.
God wanted me there, and that was that.
Many of our elderly customers were trapped in their apartments, entirely at the mercy of friends and family to bring them food.
Have no fear! Meals on Heels is here!
They were the sweetest folks I’d ever met. My baseless fear of encountering a bunch of rude, crotchety New York seniors was quickly shattered. Each of them, across the board, pointed out that I was identical to one of their grandsons.
They were also fascinated by our public expression of faith, an apparent rarity in their town.
The idea that a group of tourists had to be the ones to share Jesus’ love with them is still upsetting to me.
After a long day of Kingdom work and choreographed musical numbers, we journeyed back to the terminal on foot. The subway launched us back to HQ, and the team stampeded ahead of me through the lobby.
There he was again: Danny DeVito. He hadn’t moved a quantum inch. I split a chuckle with Helen.
That night, sleep eluded me. My bloodshot eyes traced the stains on the ceiling amid the distant sounds of police sirens and my own internal screaming.
As I adjusted to the darkness and accepted that sleep was impossible, my blue sketchbook sprang from my duffle and into my arms.
“Draw on my face, Joey!” it said in a funny voice.
My pacifier in stressful times has always been mindless doodles, and I needed my binky at that moment more than ever.
I slipped through the door, turning the handle BEFORE closing it. Nice.
When I zombied into the dim lobby, who was there but Helen with a sketch pad of her own. Nice.
Our actual conversation was a total blur, but I recall staying up until the wee hours of the morning drawing memes and cracking jokes. It was the first time I was able to relax in the past 48 hours.
The next day, we split up into two groups for a day of exploration. Despite my legs shrilling in agony, the flashy Times Square was quite a spectacle.
My bending backwards likely gave me away as a country-bumpkin tourist, but I didn’t care.
The Disney store was even more pandering and tacky than I could have hoped. The real “magic” was found in the two-story, neon-spangled McDonalds on Broadway; I’d seen museums with less embellishments.
Later on, my group had lunch at an authentic trattoria in Little Italy. That neighborhood was inviting and nostalgic; Italian flags and string lights dangled proudly overhead in an immovable sort of way, as if to say “this is our city too.”
We bid arrivederci to the famous “Welcome to Little Italy” wireframe archway as we left.
The following and final day ended with a sunset Coney Island holiday. We were allowed access to any ride, which was great, I guess.
My rule about airplanes also applies to coasters and carnival rides: “no.” The moment those contraptions came into view, all I saw were gigantic mouse traps and slingshots.
Fortunately, I was not alone in this totally justified fear. Helen was the only other kid who refused to entrust her life with the rusted monstrosities.
Within the first 8 minutes, the group dispersed like a scene from Scooby Doo. Helen, Brother John’s wife Michelle and myself were left to roam as our own little clique of cowards.
I had an existential crisis from seeing the ocean for the first time. The infinite nothingness terrified and thrilled me. After I regained my balance, I was ready for Michelle to take my picture.
Although it physically hurt to spend $13 on a bucket of fries, Helen and I used them to pit seagulls against each other.
Faster than we could control, it became an all-out mosh pit; avian gladiators fighting beak-and-talon in a 30-player battle royale.
It was amusing in a sick kind of way.
One gull in particular gave an opponent a right hook with an uppercut, and finished him off with a roundhouse kick.
Romans 5:3, little guy.
Time ceased to exist. Before I knew it, the red sun drowned itself in the Atlantic, thus ending a nearly perfect day. We returned to the Days Inn and said goodnight to the DeVito doppleganger.
As they say, the ride back home is always faster than the ride out. When we finally arrived at the church in New Wilmington, I kissed the asphalt; it was New Wilmington asphalt.
On the whole, the trip gave me a lot of firsts. It was the first time I’d served God in a tangible way. It was the first time I’d talked to a girl without bringing up Minecraft. It was the first time I’d seen the ocean in person.
Most importantly, it was a shrewd and much-needed wakeup call that freed me from my cloistered comfort-zone cocoon. I even got to meet the back of Danny DeVito’s head, I think.
Thanks for not taking no for an answer, Dahmin. You helped this worm transform into a beautiful butterfly…
That is how it works, right?
2 Timothy 4:7
THIS IS THE latter of a two-part series. Part one ran Aug. 19. Joey Garcia Jr. is a copy editor and page designer at The Herald. Follow Joey on Instagram:@joeyg_art_cia2.0
