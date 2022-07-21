Recently, state Rep. Tim Bonner, R-8, Pine Township, wrote an opinion column (“Lifeline program would help students in failing schools,” The Herald, June 29) defending his vote for the so-called “Lifeline Scholarship” bill, better known as school voucher legislation.
State Rep. Parke Wentling, R-17, Hempfield Township, also voted for this proposal, which passed the House by a very slim margin.
I voted against it and wanted to respond to Bonner’s article to explain why it is, in my view, a bad deal for taxpayers and students.
First, this school voucher bill will cost taxpayers hundreds of millions of dollars and put upward pressure on local school property taxes. Bonner estimates it will cost $170 million in the first year, which means about 10% of the students in the affected public schools would leave and attend a private school with a taxpayer-paid voucher to help pay the tuition cost.
When 10% of students leave, the cost structure of the public school doesn’t change. For example, when three students leave a classroom of thirty, the school cannot eliminate a classroom. The public school still has the same building, utility and personnel costs.
As a result, they are either forced to raise local property taxes to make up for the lost state subsidy tied to pupil enrollment, or they will have to cut valuable programs needed to educate students.
Second, the private schools are not subject to the accountability measures that are put on public schools. Specifically, their students are not mandated to take the annual tests that determine whether students are proficient in subjects like reading and math.
So we don’t know if the students are performing any better in the private schools than they did in the public school. In fact, school choice proponents have consistently opposed any such accountability measures being applied to private schools. Research in states with accountability measures has shown a lack of evidence that students perform any better in their new setting.
Third, the low-performing public schools are almost all in poverty-impacted communities and are underfunded by the state.
While Bonner asserts that average per pupil spending in Pennsylvania ranks seventh among states, he does not mention that Pennsylvania was also rated as the most inequitable state for funding public education, due to the large differences between wealthy school districts and poverty districts. This is because the state provides only about 38% of school funding and leaves districts to fund the rest, largely through local property taxes.
Wealthy communities that have significant tax bases make sure they have the dollars to adequately fund their schools. Poverty-stricken districts lack the tax bases to do the same.
Now comes the school voucher bill that further siphons funds from needy students in poorer districts. Many of those poorer districts are suing Pennsylvania for not meeting its constitutional obligation to “provide for a thorough and efficient system of public education.”
This bill makes things worse and most analysts believe that the state will lose the court case.
In closing, it is important to note that Pennsylvania already provides over $500 million annually in support of private schools.
Our current state budget has a $98 million line item for services to nonpublic schools. It also contains a $27 million line item for textbooks, materials and equipment for nonpublic schools. In addition, we have dedicated another $400 million to a tax credit program that largely funds tuition scholarships for students attending private schools.
In other countries, where poverty-impacted students are performing comparatively well in reading, math and other subjects, they do not provide this type of funding for private schools and they do not have school voucher programs.
Instead, they pour significant resources into the poverty-stricken schools so they are adequately funded and students can succeed. That is the approach that Pennsylvania should adopt, so that every student can succeed, regardless of their ZIP code.
State Rep. MARK LONGIETTI, D-7, Hermitage, is the ranking Democrat on the state House Education Committee.
