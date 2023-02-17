Earlier this week, Mike Kovach left home for a fishing trip.
In his situation, though, a vacation is more complicated than hanging out a “Gone Fishin’” sign. Kovach is a farmer — he owns Walnut Hill Farm in South Pymatuning Township.
The seasonal, not to mention daily, cycles of nature don’t care whether you need a vacation or even whether the fish are biting.
Fortunately, Kovach has a Miracle in his corner — his hired farm hand, Ben Miracle.
“He’s aptly named,” Kovach said. “I couldn’t do anything that I do off the farm without Ben.”
In Kovach’s case, “off the farm” includes not just fishing trips, but advocacy as president of the Pennsylvania Farmers Union. He doesn’t just talk about the issues facing farmers, he lives them every day on his farm, where he raises beef cows, chickens and pigs.
That means he runs headlong into a constricting bottleneck in the supply chain that carries our food from the farms where it’s grown to the grocery stores that wrap it in plastic and sell it to us.
That bottleneck — with fewer companies in the business of buying beef, chickens, pigs and crops from farmers — is squeezing farmers.
Between 1980 and 2015, the percentage of hogs butchered by the four largest meatpackers rose from 34% to 66%, according to a 2019 report by the Center for American Progress.
That means farmers have fewer places to sell what they grow, which gives that smaller number of buyers enormous leverage when it comes time to sell. It’s the opposite of a monopoly, where a few sellers control a market.
When a small number of buyers dictate conditions of a sale, it’s called a monopsony. Kovach is familiar with the term and its effects — he said Walnut Hill’s most important product is beef cattle, where 79% of production is controlled by the four largest companies, as of 2008.
Kovach said the more recent figure is 85%, which leaves farmers to battle over dwindling opportunities to not just sell their wares, but to even get their product to processing.
“There’s capacity, but not much accessibility,” he said.
With chicken — which also grow at Walnut Hill Farm — the system is even more restrictive, pitting farmers against one another through what has come to be known as the chicken tournament system.
The four largest poultry producers, which controlled 57% of the purchase market in 2015, set a quality standard for chickens. Those that exceed the standard get bonuses. Those that fall short, see their purchase amounts cut.
And it’s not like farmers who lose the tournament can go somewhere else.
“There’s big money to be made in poultry, but the farmers aren’t getting any of it,” Kovach said.
The Center for American Progress report indicates that, as pork processor consolidation increased, the processors’ profit margin has grown at the expense of hog farmers.
In 2005, processors earned less than $1.50 in sales for every dollar they spent buying hogs from farmers. That figure reached almost $2.50 in 2016, and sat around $2 heading into 2019.
The consolidation of processors doesn’t just cut into farmers’ revenue lifeblood. It also makes the food supply chain vulnerable. During the pandemic, COVID infections forced some chicken processing plants to close, causing disruptions and price spikes.
“The closure of one plant taking down 5% of the nation’s chicken production capacity is problematic in my estimation,” Kovach said.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture is already taking steps. Last year, the agency proposed new guidelines that would target the poultry tournament system.
Recommendations in the Center for American Progress report include calling on the U.S. Department of Justice and Federal Trade Commission, look at monopsony concerns when reviewing mergers in the agriculture market.
The report also calls upon the federal government to take a harder line to prevent both monopolies and monopsonies in Big Agriculture to help family farmers — defined in the report as farms with annual sales between $350,000 and $999,999.
From 2010 to 2017, nearly 5% of those farms have gone bankrupt. Kovach said that consolidation, and its impact on farmers’ profits, is a contributing factor.
“They’re putting a lot of family farms out of business.”
ERIC POOLE is Editor of The Herald and Allied News. Contact him with news tips, complaints, and recommendations for a good steak by email at epoole@sharonherald.com or by phone at 724-981-6100 ext. 247. For links to the sources used in this column, read the article at sharonherald.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.