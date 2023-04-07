A traditional autopsy tells medical officials — and when necessary, law enforcement and the courts — the physical causes of death.
Knowing the physical cause of death reveals how a person died. It doesn’t always tell us why they died. That’s especially true of opioid overdoses.
The Mercer County Opiate Settlement Advisory Committee is aiming to discover those whys.
County commissioners last week approved a package of $254,400 aimed to locally address the opioid crisis. Less than 10% of that expenditure — $24,000 — is designated for “psychological autopsies” of overdose victims.
While the numbers, in terms of fatalities, are trending in a positive direction, the opioid crisis still rages in the county.
Last year, 53 people died of overdoses in Mercer County — a decrease of nearly 21% from the high of 67 in 2021. The decline, however, might not be a sign that the opioid crisis is abating, but rather greater availability of the anti-overdose drug naloxone, popularly known as Narcan.
With the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision last month to approve Narcan for over-the-counter sales, we’re reaching a point in the opioid crisis where the “why” is more important than the “how.”
That’s what makes the county’s move to take a holistic approach to overdoses with psychological autopsies a good idea.
Herald Staff Writer Melissa Klaric reported Thursday that the psychological autopsies would delve into root causes of addiction and overdose. While traditional autopsies focus on physical causes of death, the psychological autopsies would review a range of factors, including relationship and work history, and emotional contributing causes.
“After the initial investigation is done, we will go in and talk to the family members, boyfriends, girlfriends, parents, siblings, and really look at what was happening with that individual who overdosed,” Tracy Bornick, single-county administrator for the Mercer County Behavioral Health Commission’s drug and alcohol agency, told Klaric.
The settlement advisory committee has designated seven people to interview people associated with overdose victims discover facts that a traditional autopsy can’t answer.
As with the settlement advisory committee’s other actions, there are no local taxpayer dollars directed toward the one-year psychological autopsy pilot program.
Funding for all of the opioid programs comes from Mercer County’s share of a court settlement with pharmaceutical companies that produced and distributed highly addictive opioid-based prescription pain medication.
This willingness on the part of county officials to take a nuanced approach to addiction and overdoses could save lives and guiding the advisory committee and its subcommittees toward long-term solutions.
It also marks a welcome shift from prior drug crises, which were seen strictly as law enforcement problems, particularly when they affected Black communities. Today, addiction and overdose are increasingly regarded as public health emergencies, both in terms of physical and mental health.
That’s appropriate. So is the psychological autopsy program.
