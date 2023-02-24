DEMOCRACY CAN be messy. Any elected body — local, state or federal — will include a variety of party affiliations, opinions, personalities and policy objectives. Inevitably, those differences will cause clashes.
Those clashes should, whenever possible, take place in a public forum.
Farrell City Council aired such a public airing of grievances Thursday evening, when Mayor Kimberly Doss and City Manager Ben Prescott exchanged accusations.
“Her actions have also contributed to a decline in the morale in the city and created a hostile work environment and most certainly a toxic one,” Prescott said of the mayor.
Prescott blamed the “hostile work environment” for the resignation of one police officer, with three others considering leaving the city in recent months, a charge Doss denied.
“I have not been around the police,” Doss said. “The police are quitting because they want to quit.”
The mayor also said she can no longer trust Prescott, and accused him and Solicitor Stephen Mirizio of not caring about Farrell.
Prescott said Doss had refused to sign checks and prevented the city from paying its bills.
Doss responded that she only denied authorization to use a signature stamp. She said Thursday that she will sign checks personally, in a timeframe that would allow Farrell to meet its financial obligations.
Once Doss established that she will sign the city’s checks, Councilman Michael Wright, clearly embarrassed by what he called an “airing of dirty laundry,” said the only substantive issue had been addressed, called for an end to the meeting 44 minutes after it began, and walked out.
The significant accusations at hand Thursday — that Doss is chasing off employees through abusive behavior and language, and that she is blocking the city from fulfilling its financial obligations — were absolutely appropriate for a public meeting.
Further, they were imperative for public discussion.
The latter concern was resolved Thursday with Doss’ pledge that she will sign city payments in person.
The former concern was not established during Thursday’s meeting. Prescott said the mayor had been abusive, which caused low morale and employee resignations. Doss denied that employees are leaving the city because of her management style.
While we understand Wright’s concern that an argument — which never rose to the level of “heated’ — between the chief executive and top administrator might reflect poorly on the city, Farrell has nothing to be embarrassed about.
As journalists, we are skeptical when elected bodies adopt policy after policy unanimously with minimal discussion. When that happens, it’s a pretty clear indicator that the actual debates are taking place behind closed doors — exactly where they never should.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.