WOW. This summer seems like it has gone by even more quickly than usual.
On Monday, Aug. 21 — only nine days from now — Farrell Area School District welcomes students back for the 2023-24 school year. University classes at Penn State Shenango, Slippery Rock University and Butler County Community College’s LindenPointe campus all begin classes the same day.
Hermitage begins classes a day later. Greenville and Slippery Rock Area start the school year on Aug. 23.
Students in the remaining area school districts will return over the following two weeks, until Sept. 5, when Brookfield Local Schools begin the school year.
After that, all of the school districts will be in session. And students will be on school buses, walking along roads to classes, riding with their parents to the drop-off line or, in the case of many older students, driving themselves and their friends to school.
Keep an eye out for them.
School bus accidents and injuries are trending downward over the last five years, even taking into account low numbers in 2020 and 2021 because of school closures during the COVID pandemic.
That’s the good news.
Here’s the bad news.
In the 2022 calendar year, PennDOT recorded 2,756 school bus crashes, with one fatality and 303 injuries. The injured included 25 school bus drivers and 159 passengers.
PennDOT lists several recommendations on its website for traffic safety.
The transportation agency urges people to avoid speeding, aggressive driving and warns about foggy conditions, sunshine glare, and slippery conditions caused by early-season frost and fallen leaves on the roadways.
Avoiding distracted driving is a key safe driving principle. The most common cause of distracted driving is our cell phones, but anything from eating to putting on makeup or shaving, also falls under that category.
In Ohio, it is illegal for a driver to use any hand-held device while driving. Pennsylvania has not yet gone to that extent, but the Keystone State prohibits texting while driving.
While we should always practice those safe driving principles, the stakes are about to get a little bit higher as students return to class. In the morning and the afternoon, Monday through Friday, the streets are a little more congested once classes begin.
During the summer, a moment of inattention might mean you drive into a rumble strip outside the travel lanes. Once the school year begins, there might be a child along the road.
In a few weeks, as the days grow shorter, some of those students will be walking along busy highways at twilight or even in darkness.
Keep an eye out for them. Don’t contribute to the statistics.
PennDOT offers safe driving recommendations at https://www.penndot.pa.gov/TravelInPA/Safety/TrafficSafetyAndDriverTopics/Pages/default.aspx
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.