A COMMUNITY swimming pool is a community asset.
But it’s difficult to put a dollar figure on the value of that asset. Public swimming pools are expensive to operate, so costly that their owners can’t recoup their investments solely through user fees.
That’s OK, though. Government is supposed to provide services — education, roads and, yes, recreation — that private markets can’t or won’t support because there is insufficient profit in it.
Public investment in swimming pools and other recreation is necessary because its greatest benefits fall upon people who don’t have the resources, space and time to provide their own options or take expensive vacations.
The Lackawannock-Shenango-West Middlesex Community Swimming Pool is one of those assets, so it’s important that the three communities that jointly own the pool and the Mercer County Council of Governments find a solution to their dispute over paying for operations.
And it’s necessary, at least in the short term, that COG gives ground.
COG officials have approached elected representatives in each of the three communities that own the pool with a request of $15,000 payments to cover expenses — in addition to the revenue generated from admission fees.
Lackawannock Township Supervisor Richard Schuller said his community would relinquish ownership for its share of the pool, which shouldn’t surprise anyone since the township already threatened to withdraw before the 2022 summer season.
“We’re not going to pay it,” Schuller told Herald Business Editor Michael Roknick for a story published Thursday. “We’re paying too much already.”
The “too much” Schuller referenced in his comment was $3,500 in 2022, when the three communities kicked in a total of $10,500, about 23% of the pool’s operating cost.
COG, which includes 32 municipalities across Mercer County, has traditionally absorbed the rest, roughly 77% of the expense. Executive Director Jill Boozer said that can’t continue.
“We want the pool to succeed,’’ Boozer told Roknick. “But it can’t be done on the backs of other COG members anymore.’’
Boozer’s contention — that the pool has operated “on the backs of other COG members” — isn’t entirely accurate.
In 2022, the pool had 3,953 paid admissions, as reported in September by Herald staff writer David L. Dye. Of that, 37% were residents of West Middlesex, or Lackawannock and Shenango townships.
That means about 63% were not residents of the three communities that own the swimming pool. Of that, residents of Sharon, Hermitage and Farrell — all COG members — were the pool’s three largest users.
Residents of COG municipalities benefit from the swimming pool, possibly more than the three communities that actually own it. COG members other than Lackawannock, West Middlesex and Shenango should help pay the freight.
But that leaves a thorny question: How much should each side pay?
COG’s request coming in December — Schuller didn’t even know about the looming swimming pool bill until Roknick asked him about it — amounts to spectacularly poor timing.
All three communities were nearly or completely finished with their 2023 budgets when COG requested $15,000 for an expense that was only $3,500 last year. That’s a difficult pill to swallow all at once.
Ideally, COG and the three communities can reach an agreement over an equitable split of the expenses and get to that point, not all at once but over a few years to help soften the blow.
Councils of governments — not just in Mercer County — rightfully justify their existence and their fees because the group can pool resources, no pun intended, and allow all of their members to benefit.
The community swimming pool is an asset for residents of communities that don’t own it.
We disagree with Schuller that Lackawannock Township pays “too much already.” Same for Shenango Township and West Middlesex.
The pool’s owners paid about 23% of the total cost in 2022. That’s not enough.
But 100% is too much.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.