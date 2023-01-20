Mercer County Commissioners this week began the process of reassessing more than 60,000 property parcels.
It’s about time. Actually, it’s well past about time.
The county’s most recent assessment was completed more than 50 years ago, which means assessed property values are severely outdated.
We think the county staff has done as well as it could at keeping up with changing property values. But there is no substitute for putting boots on the ground at every property in the county, examining it and setting an assessed value as determined by industry standards.
The further away we get from the most recent assessment – and we’re now more than a half-century out – the less accurate the numbers are likely to be.
It’s worth noting here that assessed property value and market property value are two different things. The latter reflects what you might get if you sell your property, or the amount you could borrow in a home equity loan.
Assessed value is the worth the government puts on a property. School districts, municipalities and counties – use assessed value to set tax rates.
Ideally, the difference between assessed value and market value should be minimal. That’s not the case.
And that’s been hurting the county, municipalities and school districts that rely on property taxes to pay the bills.
As the gap between assessed value and market value grows, some of the county’s largest property owners – including the Shenango Valley Mall and Walmart’s Hermitage store – have contested their property assessments. And they’ve been winning, dealing Hermitage, Hickory and Farrell school districts and the county with surprise decreases in revenue.
A much-needed reassessment can restore accurate property values and tax rates.
This week, the commissioners agreed to seek proposals for reassessment services. That’s just the first step in a long process.
Next is a bid opening on Thursday, March 30.
After that, in about two years according to county officials, the leg work, where assessors go to individual properties to figure out exactly what they’re worth.
It’s a long process, but one that will help make the county’s property taxation more fair.
State law requires that reassessment be revenue neutral – within the parameters of inflation – where taxing bodies are concerned. School districts, municipalities and the county will have to adjust their millage rates downward to reflect higher property values without enacting a stealth tax increase.
Individual tax bills, however, could fluctuate dramatically. Some property owners might wind up paying more, others less.
Overall, however, reassessment will make taxation more fair in Mercer County by making property values more up-to-date and more accurate.
