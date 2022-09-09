IN Mercer County, the school year typically begins in a halting fashion.
This year was no different, with schools resuming classes over a two-week span — from Monday, Aug. 22, when Farrell ended summer break, until Wilmington held its first day Tuesday.
Jamestown schools, in keeping with tradition, went to class for a few days, then had a one-week break to accommodate the 78th Annual Jamestown Community Fair, which took over the school the past few days.
Next week, all of the county’s public school students return in full swing.
Again, that’s typical. But after last year’s COVID-fueled will-we-or-won’t-we speculation and concerns about remote education, along with masking and vaccination mandates, typical sounds refreshing.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education, in reaction to guidelines issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is issuing recommendations and encouragement — but no mandates — for COVID mitigation measures.
The CDC guidelines include a request to respect the decisions of students who continue to wear masks, especially since those students are often masking to protect an immunocompromised person, either themselves or a family member.
“Anyone who chooses to wear a mask or respirator should be supported in their decision to do so at any COVID-19 Community Level, including low,” the CDC says in a statement on its website.
That doesn’t mean COVID is gone. Mercer County’s community transmission level remains in the medium range — neighboring Crawford County is high, and Lawrence and Venango counties are low — but we’re starting to treat the pandemic as an annoyance rather than a crisis.
Over the last seven days, the CDC has reported an average of 70,488 new infections a day, well below the pandemic peak of 810,942 in the seven days leading up to Jan. 15. But the daily infection rate can be expected to start trending upward in about a month, which happened in the pandemic’s first two Octobers.
The seven-day daily death average, now at 313 per day, continues to trend downward. The fatality peak in January was lower than it had been in January of 2021, even as infection numbers were higher, indicating that the vaccine is more effective at preventing the worst outcomes than it is at preventing infections.
That’s not a trivial matter, as we head into a school year in pursuit of normalcy, or even a “new normal.”
The falling fatality figures is only part of the good news. There’s also reports that the newest vaccine iteration is particularly effective against mutated forms of the COVID virus.
To repeat — after the profound impact COVID has had on public school students the last two years, a typical start to the school year is refreshing.
Hopefully, it will continue.
