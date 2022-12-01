HERE in Mercer County, farming is part of the culture.
But we don’t grow just corn and soybeans in these parts. We grow champions.
The 2022 fall sports campaign ended last weekend, and Mercer County high schools had another high-yield crop of champions.
Leading the roll of honor this season are two state title winners.
Hickory’s girls golf team hoisted its second consecutive PIAA Class 2A trophy.
The 2022 Hickory squad, coached by Craig Antush, earned a near-unique distinction. Only three other Mercer County girls varsity teams — the 1993 and 1994 Hickory girls track, and 2001 and 2002 Farrell girls volleyball teams — have won back-to-back PIAA titles.
Junior Sasha Petrochko and sophomore Luciana Masters led this year’s Hornets team, so a three-peat next year shouldn’t surprise anyone.
The Grove City boys cross country team broke the tape at this year’s PIAA Class 2A championship. After finishing second in the state last year, the Mike Sample-coached Eagles set a goal of winning the PIAA title this time, and they succeeded.
Seven high school teams from Mercer County won District 10 titles this fall. That includes the Grove City boys cross country and Hickory girls golf teams, which went on to win state championships.
Grove City won its fifth consecutive boys cross country district championship, and Hickory won its second district girls golf title in a row.
Lakeview broke through this year by hoisting District 10 1A titles in girls cross country and boys golf.
Grove City football successfully defended the 3A District 10 title it won last year by defeating Slippery Rock High School, its rival from across the Butler County line, 42-23, in the championship game.
Farrell’s football team won the 2A District 10 title for its seventh district title in eight years with a 26-0 victory Nov. 19 over Sharpsville.
The Steelers’ stretch of championships includes back-to-back Class 1A state championships in 2017 and 2018. The Steelers have claimed 17 district crowns, 11 in District 10 and six in the WPIAL (District 7).
Reynolds is in the process of building its own football dynasty. The Raiders won their third consecutive 1A District 10 champion with a 28-14 win Nov. 19 against Eisenhower.
With state team champions in cross country and golf, it naturally follows that several individual athletes succeeded this fall.
Leading that pack was West Middlesex’s AnnaSophia Viccari, who won the District 10 Class 1A individual cross country championship in a time of 18:43 Oct. 29 at the Ed Myer course in Titusville.
Viccari posted the fastest 1A varsity girls time since cross country went to three classes in 2012. With the win, Viccari is the second Big Reds runner to win a district title. She went on to finish fifth at the state championship meet a few days later.
And bigger things may be in Viccari’s future — she’s only a freshman.
In the state meet, Mercer senior Willow Myers led the county’s girls runners to the finish line with a third-place result. Myers finished second to Viccari in the District 10 championship race.
Like Viccari, Grove City’s boys cross country team looks poised for future accomplishments. MJ Pottinger, who finished fifth in the state meet, is a sophomore, and Josh Jones, who finished 10th, is a junior.
Pottinger was second and Jones sixth in the District 10 Class 2A championship meet, when the Eagles’ Isiah Stauff was fourth and Quinn McKnight fifth. Hickory’s Caden Riethmiller finished seventh in the District 10 race.
Lakeview’s Colson Jenkins finished third and James Alexander finished ninth to pace the Sailors’ team to a district title. West Middlesex’s Luke Schneider finished fourth in the race.
The Grove City girls cross country team finished third at the District 10 championships, based by Josie Jones, who finished seventh.
Underclass golfers held sway over girls high school golf this season, where West Middlesex freshman Kate Sowers, finished second Oct. 1 in the District 10 golf championships, just ahead of Petrochko and Reynolds freshman Zoe Stern, who finished third and fourth respectively.
Slippery Rock High School senior Jacob Wolak finished second in the District 10 individual boys golf championships, edging out West Middlesex junior Cade Bender, who was third.
Wolak was second again — by a single stroke — a few weeks later Oct. 18 in the PIAA Class 2A individual championships.
On the girls side, Hickory’s Petrochko finished third, Sowers was fourth, Masters tied for seventh place and Stern tied for ninth. All of the Mercer County top-10 finishers are underclassmen, so the future for local girls varsity golf is — in a reference to a 1980s Timbuk3 song — so bright they’ve gotta wear shades.
And while we’re recognizing the current — and potential future — crop of champions, we offer condolences to the family of a past champion, Melanie Giordano, Kennedy Christian (now Kennedy Catholic) graduate and winner of the state 1996 girls 300-meter hurdles title.
Giordano passed away Nov. 28 at the far-too-young age of 43 after what her family called an extended illness.
Everyone here at the Herald offers our congratulations to every Mercer County athlete who represented their high schools in football, soccer, girls volleyball, cross country and golf this year.
All of you contributed to this season’s bumper crop of champions.
