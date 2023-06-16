HERE IN Mercer County, farming is part of the culture.
But we don’t grow just corn and soybeans in these parts. We grow champions.
And the 2023 spring sports season yielded another abundant crop.
PIAA Track and field
Slippery Rock High School’s Levi Prementine heads up the spring season’s list of individual champions after finishing first in long jump and 300-meter hurdles last month at the PIAA state track and field championships.
Prementine also ran a leg with Sam Schwartz, Eli Anderson and Tyler Arblaster on the Rockets’ second-place 4x400-meter relay team. Anderson finished second to his teammate in the 300-meter hurdles and Arblaster was sixth in the 400 meters.
Prementine bagged four gold medals at the District 10 meet a few weeks earlier, winning both hurdle races, long jump and a leg in the 4x400 relay.
Slippery Rock finished second in the PIAA 2A team standings, and all four of its runners are juniors, which means they might be able to turn that team silver into gold next year.
Sharon sophomore Ondrea Young and Mercer senior Willow Myers both brought home two individual medals from the state meet in Shippensburg, Pa.
Young took third in the 100-meter hurdles and fifth in the 300-meter hurdles.
Myers ended her high school track career by finishing fifth in the 1600 meters and seventh in the 3200 meters.
The area’s remaining state championship medalists were:
• Erika McGowan, Lakeview senior, third, pole vault.
• Abbey Nichols, Grove City senior, fourth, 300-meter hurdles.
• Maggie Goodlin, Greenville sophomore, fourth, shot put.
• Karis McElhaney, Greenville sophomore, sixth, 1600 meters.
• Lydia Reed, Lakeview senior, sixth, 400 meters.
• Jack Thomas, Commodore Perry junior, sixth, triple jump.
• Greenville sixth-place 4x800 relay team of Josie Lewis, Peyton Davis, Sarah Daly and Karis McElhaney.
• Delani Berkson, Sharon senior, seventh, discus.
• Grace Bresnan, Reynolds junior, seventh, triple jump.
• Lakeview eighth-place 4x400 relay team of Kady Alexander, Laci Redfoot, Kendall Emmert, Lydia Reed.
Hickory’s track team was bumped up to Class 3A this year, which hampered Luca Bertolasio’s efforts to repeat as state long jump champion. He finished seventh at the PIAA meet.
But Bertolasio is a different kind of champion. He successfully navigated one of the nation’s most rigorous college enrollment processes when he earned a place in the U.S. Naval Academy at Annapolis. Upon completion of his studies there, Bertolasio will be a commissioned officer in the Navy or Marine Corps.
District 10 track and field
Slippery Rock boys track and field team won the District 10 team title May 20 at Slippery Rock University
The following athletes had individual first-place finishes:
Class 2A
• Ondrea Young, Sharon, 100-meter hurdles
• Riley Tighe, Sharpsville, 100 meters
• Greenville’s 4x800 meter relay team of Sarah Daly, Josie Lewis, Karis McElhaney and Peyton Davis.
• Lydia Reed, Lakeview, 200 meters and 400 meters.
• Karis McElhaney, Greenville, 1600 meters.
• Sharpsville’s 4x100 meter relay team of Macie Steiner, Savannah Hassan, Riley Tighe and Tamya Hubbard.
• Abby Nichols, Grove City, 300-meter hurdles.
• Willow Myers Mercer, 3200 meters
• Lakeview’s 4x400 meter relay team of Kady Alexander, Laci Redfoot, Kendall Emmert and Lydia Reed.
• Erika McGowan, Lakeview, pole vault.
• Rylee Gorrell, Grove City, high jump.
• Abbey Nichols, Grove City, long jump.
• Grace Bresnan, Reynolds, triple jump.
Maggie Goodlin, Greenville, shot put.
Boys
• Levi Prementine, Slippery Rock, 100-meter hurdles, 300-meter hurdles, long jump.
• Danick Hinkson, Lakeview, 200 meters.
• Tyler Arblaster, Slippery Rock, 400 meters.
• Slippery Rock’s 4x400 meter relay team of Sam Schwartz, Eli Anderson, Levi Prementine and Tyler Arblaster.
• Solomon Glavach, Wilmington, pole vault.
• Jack Thomas, Commodore Perry, triple jump.
Class 3A
Boys
• M.J. Pottinger, Grove City, 3200 meters.
• Grove City’s 4x400 meter relay team of Trey Reznor, Joshua Joes, Mac Messer and Gage Probst.
• Luca Bertolasio, Hickory, long jump.
Mercer speech
The county’s springtime crop of champions wasn’t limited only to athletic pursuits. Mercer High School’s speech team added some more hardware to an already-crowded trophy case with its performance in the Pennsylvania High School Speech League (PHSSL) state championship and National Catholic Forensics League tournament.
At the PHSSL tournament, Junior Isabella Smith finished first in dramatic interpretation, and Ainsley Konkle, a senior, and Morgan Miller, a junior, were first in duo interpretation.
Smith also finished 16th at the National Catholic tournament in dramatic performance, and senior Alyssa Warholic was 16th at the National Catholic tournament in oral interpretation of prose.
Mercer’s other place-winners at the PHSSL tournament were:
• Lillian Davis, senior, second in dramatic interpretation.
• Warholic, fourth in prose interpretation.
• Alexander Hamilton, senior, fifth, humorous interpretation.
• Kailyn Minner, freshman, seventh, humorous interpretation.
• Madeline Jewell and Ben Hamilton, both sophomores, fifth, news broadcasting.
Shining on the diamond
Two varsity teams — Jamestown softball in Class 3A and Sharpsville baseball in Class 2A — won District 10 championships and advanced to the PIAA state semifinals before their runs ended.
Muskies’ seniors were Reese Schaller, Morgan Bercis, Claire Jones, Josie Pfaff, Kiley Matters and Kalani Spurlock.
Blue Devils’ seniors were Jack Leipheimer, Stephen Tarnoci, Braden Scarvel, Eric Lindstedt and Jake Tonty.
The West Middlesex baseball team won its second consecutive District 10 title and finished its season in the PIAA Class 1A quarterfinals behind seniors Richie Preston, Gio Rococi, Julian Trott, Devin Gruver, Blaze Knight, Gavin Rose, and Luke Rupert.
Sharpsville’s softball team was District 10 2A champion and, PIAA quarterfinalist as seniors Breanna Hanley, Avery McFeaters and Bella Ritenour ended their high school athletic careers.
The Herald congratulates not just everyone who won championships this year, but to every athlete in the area who competed this season. All of you contributed to this spring’s crop of champions.
