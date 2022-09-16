WHEN Frank Jannetti began his career as an emergency management coordinator, he could post a job opening and reasonably expect 30 applicants.
That was about 30 years ago. Things are different now.
“Now we put it out that we’re taking applicants and we might get two or three interested,” said Jannetti, Mercer County director of emergency management Friday as he was driving home from the National Emergency Number Association (NENA) Pennsylvania Conference.
On Wednesday, the Herald published an article by CNHI Pennsylvania Statehouse Reporter Eric Scicchitano about staffing shortages in county 911 emergency centers.
Scicchitano’s story focused on a five-year audit covering 911 staffing throughout the state and found a 20% vacancy rate for dispatchers and support staff over that period. Three counties had were short-staffed by more than 40% and one was above 50%.
“Everyone is having staffing issues,” Jannetti said. “It’s definitely a challenge.”
That said, Jannetti wants Mercer County residents to know that, if they call 911 — which happens almost 200,000 times a year — there will be someone to answer. Mercer County’s 911 center has about 25 full-time dispatchers, which amounts to almost complete staffing.
The local issue is more in terms of part-time dispatchers, he said.
But even though staffing at Mercer County’s 911 center is sufficient from shift to shift, staffing shortages still stress the system. If a dispatcher calls off work due to illness — which happened more than a few times during the COVID pandemic’s worst weeks — it causes a ripple effect.
In a worst-case scenario, management can order a dispatcher to stay for a second consecutive eight-hour shift to ensure minimum staffing. That means county taxpayers are on the hook for a dispatcher at premium pay rates.
Worse, it has a negative impact on the dispatcher’s quality of life, and may result in fatigue that could result in disastrous errors.
Jannetti said the 911 staffing problem stems from a variety of causes.
“It’s not one thing,” he said. “It’s many things.”
But pay stands atop the list.
The starting pay for a dispatcher in Mercer County is about $15.30 an hour, less than what a prospective worker could make in less demanding, less stressful jobs.
That raises another issue — job stress — contributing to the shortages. Every time a 911 dispatcher takes a call, the person on the other end is likely to be going through one of the worst experiences of their life.
And the 911 center never closes, which means dispatcher isn’t a 9-to-5 job.
“People can make more money doing less difficult work without having to work overnight, to work weekends, work holidays,” said Jannetti.
As emergency communications technology becomes increasingly advanced — Mercer County adopted 911-by-text capability earlier this year — the dispatcher’s job has developed far beyond “There’s the phone. When it rings, pick it up.”
Jannetti said the orientation process involves teaching new dispatchers GPS, sophisticated phone systems, EMS and police response training and requires 600 hours, about 16 weeks to complete. And some trainees start the orientation only to discover they aren’t cut out for it.
“You can’t just hire somebody and put them in the 911 center and have them start working,” Jannetti said.
All of those factors, and more, contribute to the 911 staffing shortage, which is a nationwide problem, said Jannetti, western Pennsylvania regional director for NENA.
Because the shortage has multiple causes, it frustrates efforts at a simple solution. Even approving higher pay is a difficult sell in counties like Mercer, where the list of needs is longer than the availability of resources.
Emergency communications dispatching is a high-stakes, high-pressure job. Finding enough people to fill that duty is going to take a coordinated effort among officials at the county, state and federal levels of government.
And the stakes are high, said Jannetti.
“They’re the first first responders.”
