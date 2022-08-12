• “Resolution opposing new well-site regulations passes through Pa. House committee” (CNHI News Service, Aug. 2)
• “Pipeline developer pleads no contest in pollution cases” (Associated Press, Aug. 5)
THOSE two headlines, published three days apart, expose, in stark display, exactly what energy companies could do, left to their own devices, and the wishes of a majority of Pennsylvania’s legislature to block regulations that the drilling industry itself deems reasonable.
The first story — written by Eric Scicchitano, state reporter for the CNHI Pennsylvania group that includes The Herald — reported that the state House and Environmental Resources and Energy Committee, in a 15-9 party-line vote rejected rules regulating hazardous emissions from unconventional gas wells.
“Unconventional gas wells” is the technical term for hydraulic fracture drilling used in this region to free natural gas in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale fields. Pennsylvania’s shale gas deposits are among the world’s richest.
The good news is that Pennsylvania’s status as the Texas of natural gas has enriched landowners who have sold drilling rights to energy companies, is fueling job growth on well sites and helped attract the multi-billion-dollar cracker plant project to Beaver County.
But the natural gas boom carries some potential hazards, like those outlined in the Associated Press story published three days later. Energy Transfer Operating pleaded no contest Aug. 4 to criminal charges alleging that it polluted surface water and wells that provided drinking water to residents of eastern Pennsylvania.
The agreement requires Energy Transfer, based in Dallas, to pay $10 million to restore streams and other waterways along the Mariner East pipeline.
One thing the agreement does not do, however, is require Energy Transfer to admit guilt and it’s not.
In a statement quoted by AP, company spokeswoman Laura Atchley called the action “not a fine or penalty of any kind but the product of a voluntary collaboration,” with state authorities.
That doesn’t exactly indicate contrition.
And why should Energy Transfer be contrite? The $10 million remediation fund amounts to less than 1% of the company’s second-quarter profits.
While the two articles focus on two different aspects — natural gas extraction and natural gas transmission — they still relate to the same business, one that has received favored status from state authorities.
Pennsylvania is the largest natural gas production state that does not levy a severance tax on natural gas extraction. The state has opted, instead, for a user fee that collected about $173.3 million in 2016-17, about half the figure that a severance fee could have taken in, according to a study by the Brookings Institution.
Gov. Tom Wolf has put forth severance taxes, only to see his proposals rejected by Republicans in the state legislature — the same entity that is trying to block well regulations required by the federal government.
If anything, regulating natural gas transmission is more important than generating tax revenue.
Environmentally speaking, there’s a lot at stake. To be clear, “environment” refers to more than trees and birds and furry forest creatures.
It’s about the air we breathe, the water we drink and the soil from which our food grows.
The regulations in question focus on controlling emissions from unconventional oil and gas wells. In Schicchitano’s article, he quotes state Rep. Greg Vitali, D-166, Delaware/Montgomery counties, the committee’s minority chair, as saying drillers are not opposing the proposed regulations.
If House Republicans are trying to block regulations that even the drilling interests consider reasonable, we can’t expect them to protect Pennsylvania’s environment and the health of state residents when energy companies oppose the rules.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.