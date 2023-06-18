ON July 5, 1852, Frederick Douglass — less than 13 years after casting off the chains of enslavement — stepped to a podium at a meeting of the Ladies Anti-Slavery Society of Rochester, N.Y.
The organization had invited Douglass to give a fourth of July address. His speech — “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July” — remains a classic of American oratory.
In the first half of Douglass’ speech, he expresses admiration for America’s founders, many of whom were enslavers, and their desire for freedom.
“This, to you, is what the Passover was to the emancipated people of God,” Douglass told his mostly white audience. “It carries your minds back to the day, and to the act of your great deliverance; and to the signs and to the wonders, associated with that act, and that day.”
Black people — who at the time couldn’t even legally consider themselves Americans — in general and enslaved Black people in particular, were crying out for the same freedom.
“Your high independence only reveals the immeasurable distance between us,” Douglass said. “The blessings in which you, this day, rejoice, are not enjoyed in common. The rich inheritance of justice, liberty, prosperity and independence, bequeathed by your fathers, is shared by you, not by me.
“The sunlight that brought light and healing to you, has brought stripes and death to me. This Fourth July is yours, not mine.”
Today — Juneteenth — is a celebration of the day the United States took the first halting steps toward delivering the Fourth of July promise to Black Americans.
On this day in 1865, more than two months after the Confederacy surrendered to end most fighting in the Civil War and more than two years after Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation freeing enslaved people in the rebellious states, Union troops arrived in Texas to deliver both news of the proclamation and the firepower to enforce it.
But Juneteenth is more than a Black Independence Day.
Enslavement is a stain on this nation, preserved in our founding documents as a matter of political expedience.
It took the most destructive war in this nation’s history and a river of blood to end enslavement.
The federal government declared Juneteenth a national holiday only two years ago but the Black Americans first celebrated it only a year after the Union Army first delivered word of the Emancipation.
The city of Farrell, which has held Juneteenth celebrations for more than 25 years, marked the occasion again on Friday and Saturday with a parade and community gathering.
Juneteenth is more than a Black Independence Day. It marked independence for all Americans.
Booker T. Washington, another man who began his life in bondage and ended it in esteem, said “You can’t hold a man down without staying down with him.”
And that’s worth celebrating.
