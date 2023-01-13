CHANGE is uncomfortable at best.

When it involves exposing injustice, change is often painful.

The Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. devoted his life to exposing injustice, and sacrificed his life to that cause.

King held up a mirror to society. Society didn’t like what it saw.

A 1966 Gallup poll showed King with a 63% disapproval rating. In the final years of his life, Martin Luther King was less popular than either former President Donald Trump or current President Joe Biden are today.

Mull on that for a moment.

Today, of course, King is a revered figure, no doubt partly because he is seen as a martyr for the cause of Black equality.

But King is admired also because, in the five and a half decades since his murder, we’ve filed down the rough edges in his activism. We’ve built a comfortable narrative that the injustices he railed against in life have mostly been fixed.

They haven’t.

Two days ago — Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 — the U.S. Department of Justice announced a $31 million legal agreement with National Bank, based in Los Angeles, to settle “redlining” by the bank between 2017 and 2020.

+2 Bank to pay $31M redlining settlement, DOJ's largest ever The Justice Department accused Los Angeles-based City National Bank on Thursday of discriminating against Black and Latino residents, requiring the bank to pay more than $31 million in what is the largest redlining settlement in DOJ history. City National is the latest bank in the last several years to be found systematically avoiding lending to racial and ethnic minorities. The Biden administration has set up its own task force to combat the practice. The Justice Department says that between 2017 and 2020, City National avoided marketing and underwriting mortgages in majority Black and Latino neighborhoods in Los Angeles County. Other banks that operated in these neighborhoods received six times the number of mortgage applications than City National did.

Redlining is the banking practice of marking off predominately Black communities and denying mortgage loans to people trying to buy homes in those neighborhoods.

It began with the Federal Housing Administration, one of President Franklin Roosevelt’s alphabet soup of New Deal programs. The FHA was empowered to help working-class Americans buy homes.

But the FHA drew — literally with red pens — lines around predominately Black neighborhoods and declared them off limits for home loan assistance. Without the FHA’s loan guarantees, private banks routinely denied those loans.

At the same time Black people were routinely blocked, often violently, from living in predominately white neighborhoods.

Redlining created a pernicious Catch-22 for potential Black homeowners. They couldn’t get mortgages in neighborhoods where they were allowed to live, and they couldn’t buy houses in areas where banks would issue loans.

Redlining continued even when federal government extended housing loan guarantees into Black neighborhoods, resulting in the National Bank agreement, the largest redlining settlement in Department of Justice history.

But it probably won’t be the last. Redlining remains so pervasive that the Biden administration has established a task force to address it.

Home ownership is a recognized source of inter-generational wealth. Homeowners have access to equity loans for their children’s college education or even for consumer spending. Property can be passed along to the next generation for occupancy or sale as a liquid asset.

Even during the post-World War II boom that helped establish the American middle class, Black Americans were largely denied access to source of economic mobility.

The image of a Martin Luther King who no longer challenges us — the belief that the injustices he railed against in life no longer exist — is a dangerous and incorrect one.

Racial injustice is not history. It’s current events.

After a Minneapolis police officer murdered George Floyd in 2020, before irrefutable video evidence, Americans rose up in protest.

Those Americans walked the same path as Martin Luther King had decades earlier.

We best honor King not by encasing him in amber, but by taking up his mantle.