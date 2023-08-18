COMMUNITY colleges and university branch campuses have always been valuable – and more affordable – outlets for higher learning, springboards to success.
The announcement Thursday by Penn State Shenango and Butler County Community College to explore combining spaces into one center at Penn State Shenango’s campus could be an opportunity to preserve and expand opportunities at both schools.
Under the proposal, Butler County Community College, known popularly as BC3, would relocate its Shenango Valley center, now at LindenPointe in Hermitage, to Penn State Shenango in Sharon. Information released indicates that both schools see the move as a potential win-win.
Over the past decade, Penn State Shenango enrollment has declined 43% from 570 to 325 students. The drop-off – 80% from 270 to 55 in the last 10 years – at LindenPointe has been even more precipitous.
Representatives of both schools are going to work on a study, to be completed by the end of this year – to determine the feasibility of housing both schools on the same campus.
On its face, there does appear to be an opportunity for that win-win arrangement.
Penn State Shenango reported Thursday that it has excess classroom capacity and much of that space is state-of-the-art after completion two years ago of an $8 million improvement project at Forker Hall, which houses the campus’ scientific research center.
With the addition of BC3 students, that excess would be generating income for Penn State, instead of sitting idle.
For BC3, the attractions include the prospect of presenting an atmosphere more befitting a college campus – like the one that already exists at the school’s main campus in Butler Township – students now attending classes at LindenPointe.
Presumably, BC3 Sharon students would be able to make a near-seamless transition from the community college to Penn State, especially since representatives of both schools said Thursday that it would be a likely outcome.
An additional influx of students – based on 2023-24 enrollment, the total number of students on campus would increase by about 17% — could spur development of additional amenities, including the prospect of student housing, already a goal of developer Jim Landino.
The devil, as the saying goes, would be in the details.
But even there, we see cause for optimism – specifically in the central decision makers – Jo Ann Carrick, campus head and chief academic officer of Penn State Shenango, and BC3 President Nick Neupauer.
We have seen Carrick guide Penn State Shenango with a steady hand during difficult times, specifically through the pandemic, and successfully lead the school through expansion of campus services, including the growing athletic program.
Penn State Shenango’s partnership with the city of Sharon, with initiatives such as the Launchbox program, also is an indicator that the campus is in good hands.
And Neupauer is in his 16th year as BC3’s leader – the longest tenure of any community college president in Pennsylvania. Under his stewardship, BC3 has been named the state’s top community college system eight times.
Colleges and universities throughout the country face declining state and federal support, which requires them to increasingly lean on tuition for revenue, and increased demands for student amenities.
These challenges require innovative solutions.
And while we’re too early in this process to say, the co-location of Penn State Shenango and BC3 could be one of those innovative solutions.
