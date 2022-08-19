LET’S get one thing out of the way from the jump.
The fault over whether Sharon City School District’s property tax increase is necessary lies primarily in Harrisburg, not in the district administration building.
But it falls to the school board to either do something or explain why it won’t.
To recap: Sharon School Board voted, 6-3, on June 27 to raise taxes three mills in the face of a $3 million gap between revenues and expenditures.
Pennsylvania and the state’s 500 school districts are required by law to adopt budgets for the coming year by June 30, when the fiscal year ends.
The difference is that the public schools face consequences for missing that deadline. Since the state legislature makes the rules, everyone else has to suffer when it fails to approve a budget on time.
This year, Sharon taxpayers are among the victims.
Twelve days after Sharon School Board adopted its budget, Gov. Tom Wolf signed the state’s 2022-23 budget, which included virtually unprecedented increases in public school funding.
The delay left Pennsylvania’s public school districts in the position of assembling a budget without knowing a key element — the amount of funding they would receive from the state — of their revenues.
When the final numbers came down nine days late, Sharon received a state funding increase of almost exactly $3 million. You don’t need to be Isaac Newton, inventor of calculus, to do that math and reach the conclusion that the district might not have needed to increase property taxes.
District Business Manager Tresa Templeton told The Herald in July that it would be possible, but difficult, to rescind the tax increase because the district was already printing the cards that serve as property and per capita tax bills.
Since the state passed its budget, Sharon School Board has held three meetings without addressing the tax hike.
District resident Kim Curry tried unsuccessfully to force the board into talking about it Monday at the board’s monthly voting meeting.
“Has there been any discussion about rescinding it or giving taxpayers a break in some other way?” Curry said, as quoted by Herald Staff Writer Melissa Klaric.
In response to Curry’s legitimate questions, board members Melvin Bandzak and Brenda Kepple, both of whom voted in favor of the tax increase, laughed according to Klaric.
At best the timing was suspect. At worst, Bandzak and Keppel were disrespectful toward a district resident.
School Board Vice President Brian Faber, who voted against the tax hike, said Monday that the board could discuss it at a future meeting. But the prospect for any action is slim.
The board doesn’t meet again until September. By then, many district property owners will have paid their taxes, which would further complicate rescinding the tax hike.
If tax cards are the sole issue, board members need to say so.
Board President Frank Connelly, who voted against the tax hike, said June 27, “I hope taxpayers remember this at election time.”
We hope that the board remembers the $3 million windfall next year when it calculates its budget. Maybe it can deliver residents the relief then that it’s denying them now.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.