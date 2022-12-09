Doug Dick, EMS chief of Superior Ambulance Service and Training Institute, right, participates with actor Randolph Mantooth at the EMMCO West Regional EMS Symposium in 2019. Mantooth played firefighter-paramedic Johnny Gage in the popular TV show “Emergency!” from 1972 to 1979. Dick admits the show left him intrigued about work in the field, though he learned long ago the business is nothing like what’s seen on TV.