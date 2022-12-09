ALL arguments are not created equal. While there are at least two sides to every story, one side is sometimes clearly better than the other.
Conversation around the letter that Superior Ambulance Chief Doug Dick sent last month to 22 municipalities is not one of those times. There are two sides to the letter, and both have merit.
In the letter, Dick asked the municipalities that Superior Ambulance serves to direct a half-mill of property tax toward the company.
But the request came wrapped around a demand. Dick cited state law requiring that local authorities provide financial support for EMS responders that serve their communities and said Superior could resort to collection procedures, escalating to denial of service.
Grove City Council Vice President Joel Bigley called Dick’s letter, “almost like an ultimatum,” as quoted today in an article by Herald reporter Monica Pryts.
Bigley might have been diplomatic. The letter is an ultimatum.
Dick is telling the municipalities that they could lose EMS service unless they pay up, one way or another.
Superior’s territory includes farming communities, interstate highways and factories where accidents are prone to happen. A loss of ambulance service, or even delays caused by longer response times, would result in needless deaths.
But the letter raises a necessary issue. Dick and other EMS officials have warned of a growing crisis within the service. Paramedics and other trained responders are leaving the occupation because of low pay.
Another element in the EMS crisis forestalls raising salaries to retain trained workers. Private EMS agencies like Superior are already operating on a shoestring because revenues aren’t keeping up with expenses. Private ambulance companies get much of their revenue from Medicare and health care insurance claims. If an ambulance turns up at an emergency, but doesn’t need to transport anyone, the company doesn’t get paid.
And even when the ambulance takes someone for medical treatment, insurers can deny payment with a claim the transport was unnecessary. Dick said that happens.
Dick has been talking about these problems with anyone who will listen — including, frequently, The Herald. And while he’s heard a lot of people tell him something must be done, nothing has been done.
So he sent the letter, either as a way to help shore up Superior’s bottom line or as a way to escalate the conversation.
But municipalities have their own valid perspective. These letters came at a time of year when they’re making their budgets for 2023, when they’re trying to minimize the property tax burden on their residents.
The solution of this crisis isn’t going to come from the Grove City Borough building or the East Lackawannock Township building.
It’s going to come from Harrisburg or Washington, D.C.
The underlying problem — inadequate revenues for EMS service providers — can be addressed only by state and federal authorities, which have the power to set, and increase, Medicare payments, and regulate ambulance service, including the standard of private insurance payments for patient transportation.
If all of the 22 municipalities signed on to Superior’s half-mill tax request, it would generate about $230,000 for the company. Dick admitted in the letter that the amount would be insufficient for Superior’s needs. That half-mill request could be, depending on the perspective, simultaneously excessive and insufficient — too much for municipalities and residents, too little to fix the problem.
A half-mill nibble — 50 cents out of every $1,000 of property value — might not seem like much by itself. But it lands on top of 96.15 mills in total property taxes in Grove City borough, and in the 85 to 100-mill range in most of the other Mercer County communities Superior serves.
Suddenly, that half-mill feels less like a nibble and more like a bite.
And it sounds less like a sustainable solution and more like a Band-Aid.
