THE last few years have been difficult for anyone involved in rental housing, residents as well as landlords.

When the COVID-19 pandemic first struck in the spring of 2020, job losses impacted people working for minimum wage or not much more in dining and hospitality businesses — the very people most likely to live in rental housing and least likely to have built up a financial cushion against sudden unemployment.

It’s too soon to say whether COVID was the precipitating factor in a series of outcomes that caused the crisis this month at the State Towers high-rise apartment building.

The issue came to a head April 12 when Aqua Pennsylvania discontinued water service to the entire building at the Sharon Sewer Authority’s order for non-payment of sewer bills. The shutoff left about 35 residents without sewer or water service, making the building effectively uninhabitable.

High and dry: State Towers residents lose water over owner's unpaid sewer bills SHARON – Anna Martin does not know where to turn after the water in her Sharon apartment bui…

Sharon city officials announced six days later that State Towers was uninhabitable long before the water was turned off. City code enforcement officer John Lenkey used the word “deplorable.”

In a press conference April 18, Deputy Fire Chief Nick Samson revealed 60 code violations, including a cockroach infestation, peeling paint and a faulty boiler that posed safety and health risks.

+3 City officials: State Towers conditions 'deplorable' SHARON – After inspecting the State Towers high-rise apartment building, the city of Sharon …

Sampson said Sharon firefighters had previously tried to inspect State Towers, but building management blocked access.

City inspectors were able to inspect State Towers only after April 14, when District Judge Travis Martwinski issued an administrative search warrant.

“In the length of my career, I’ve never had to do that,” Samson said to Herald Staff Writer Melissa Klaric. “The fact that there were over 60 safety concerns that the fire inspector cited in this fire report was troubling.”

City officials have issued 10 failure to secure rental license citations, which could carry almost $7,000 in fines, to building ownership.

+2 State Towers owner facing fines, court hearing SHARON – The owner of the State Towers apartment building turned herself in to the Sharon di…

As city officials wrestle with State Towers management over accountability, restoring it to a habitable condition, and figuring out who will pay for that process, residents were caught in the middle.

For those residents, the system worked, once it became aware of their plight.

+2 Community rallies around State Towers tenants SHARON – The community rallied around residents of the State Towers apartments, who had thei…

Neighbors of those living in State Towers rose to the occasion.

Emerald Tablet, a retail shop in downtown Sharon, dropped off cases of water April 14 — two days after the shutoff — at the building. West Middlesex borough officials held a food drop-off Sunday morning for those between housing.

On Tuesday, state and local organization presented a resource fair for State Towers residents, offering mental health and supplemental food services.

Resource fair helps displaced State Towers tenants WEST MIDDLESEX – Anna Martin sees light at the end of the tunnel.

But the most important lifeline for State Towers turned out to be a program that sprung from the pandemic, which is fitting, considering that COVID might have been a contributing factor in the crisis.

To assist renters and rental property owners in the pandemic’s aftermath, the federal government launched the Emergency Rental Assistance Program in January of 2021.

ERAP has been indispensable in helping State Towers residents.

Perhaps the most chilling part of this story is that ERAP almost wasn’t there when local residents needed it.

Mercer County received more than $6.5 million in 2021 for ERAP, which was initially administered by the county housing authority. By March of 2022, an authority official said administering ERAP was consuming too much of its resources.

Without the authority’s administrative commitment, county officials opted to decline any additional funding for ERAP and decided to return remaining funding.

+2 Community rallies around State Towers tenants SHARON – The community rallied around residents of the State Towers apartments, who had thei…

Had that happened, the State Towers crisis might have been a catastrophe.

But the lifeline got its own lifeline.

The Shenango Valley Urban League, behind executive director and CEO Dr. Erin Houston, answered the call.

“Dr. Erin Houston stepped up like a champion and said, ‘OK. We’ll do it,” said county Commissioner Tim McGonigle.

Consequently, when the State Towers crisis struck, the resources were there.

On top of $84,135 in rent payments, the Urban League used ERAP to move State Towers residents into temporary housing as a transition to permanent homes.

Houston, the Urban League’s executive director and CEO, spent parts of three days at First Presbyterian Church, next door to State Towers, signing up residents for ERAP.

Because of that work, those beleaguered residents have hope of finding new places to call home.

There is still work ahead, particularly on the part of local officials, to find out just how State Towers fell into a state of disrepair so badly that the living conditions could be called “deplorable.”

The crisis strained the area’s support system. That’s the bad news.

The good news is that, this time, the social safety net held.