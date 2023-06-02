WINNING awards shouldn’t be our primary function, but it’s still nice to see our best work recognized as it was this week, when The Herald received the recognition of its peers.
Between the Golden Quills, awarded by the Western Pennsylvania Press Club, and the Keystones, awarded by the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association, every eligible member of The Herald staff received at least one honor.
Herald staff members brought home four plaques from the Golden Quills in a ceremony held Tuesday evening at Rivers Casino in Pittsburgh.
Digital Editor Janeé Avery won for feature videography, David Dye won education reporting, Dye and Business Editor Michael Roknick won for spot news reporting, and Roknick and Monica Pryts won for traditional feature reporting.
Herald Editor Eric Poole, Photo Editor Tanner Mondok and Pryts were recognized as finalists.
The Herald’s showing at the Golden Quills came in what might have been the event’s most competitive category, which included just about every daily newspaper in western Pennsylvania, save the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette and Pittsburgh Tribune-Review.
The Herald’s CNHI sister papers — the New Castle News, Meadville Tribune and Johnstown Tribune-Democrat — also garnered several finalists and awardees. Cody Pattison, a sportswriter for the New Castle News, received best in show recognition for his article about Title IX and Neshannock High School girls basketball coach Luann Grybowski.
In the Keystone Awards, which recognizes distinguished journalism from across the state, the Herald collected 12 honors, including first-place awards for Editor Eric Poole in editorials, Avery for news videos, Valley Voices Editor Taylor Sherman for feature story and Assistant Editor John Zavinski for page design in the Allied News.
Second-place awards went to Sherman in personality profile, Melissa Klaric for news beat reporting, Mondok for news event photo, Zavinski for feature page design, Avery and Mondok for podcasting and The Herald Staff for diversity, equity and inclusion reporting.
Zavinski and Mondok received honorable mention recognition for news page design and feature photographs, respectively.
Journalism is a public service, and that public service often requires the kind of work that will never earn award plaques, but provides readers with important and relevant information about what roads are being paved this year, educational policy at their neighborhood school district or whether their taxes are increasing for the coming year.
So it was particularly gratifying to see that so many of The Herald’s honorees did both.
Avery’s video on Sharon’s revitalization efforts and Klaric’s news beat coverage of the city’s American Rescue Plan Act expenditures presented readers and viewers with the future vision of local elected and business leaders.
Under the American Rescue Plan Act COVID pandemic relief legislation, Sharon received almost $15 million. The city’s entire budget for 2023 is only $10.2 million, if the word “only” can be applied to a number that large. Throughout 2022, Klaric crunched numbers, and reported how much money came in, went back out, and were it was going.
With their coverage of the tragic Delaware Township fire that took the lives of five people, including three children, Dye and Roknick provided readers with both heartbreaking details and timely information.
Dye’s coverage of Raymond Omer, superintendent for both Reynolds and West Middlesex school district gave readers a nuts-and-bolts look at a potentially high-value option for school consolidation.
With their feature articles, Sherman of Valley Voices, The Herald’s monthly magazine; and Roknick and Pryts tell the “good news” stories of our community.
And, finally, in a variation on the old saying about how people eat first with their eyes — a statement that a meal’s appearance is almost as important as its taste — attractive presentation helps draw readers into our stories.
That’s what makes talented page designers like Zavinski and photographers like Mondok, who was named a 2023 “Shooting Star” in the upcoming June edition of Editor and Publisher Magazine, so important for readers.
While winning awards shouldn’t be our primary function, getting a pat on the back is nice. But it’s even nicer when recognition and service intersect.
