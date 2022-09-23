The hospital staff was about to poke me with needles for allergy testing — back in those days, they did that only in hospitals — when I announced to all the doctors, nurses and aides within earshot that my mother was 33 years old.
My mom upbraided me gently — that’s how I learned that it’s impolite to reveal a woman’s age.
That was the weekend my mother officially became a widow, although that fate had been cast months earlier when Dad got the cancer diagnosis.
I was back in that same hospital this week for the cardiac catheterization that likely kept my mother on this side of the grass. She’s 84 now and I don’t think she’d mind my saying so.
When you’re 84, you don’t try to hide your age. You brag about it.
More than anyone else, my mother deserves the credit — or blame, depending on your perspective — for putting me where I am today. and it started within weeks of losing her first husband.
Within weeks of Dad’s death, she bought a set of World Book encyclopedias. That’s what they used to call the information superhighway long before it went digital, when it was, figuratively speaking, a dirt road that existed, literally, only on paper.
And just as my father’s fate was sealed by a doctor, my future was set by the appearance of a set of encyclopedias in the house. I mean, journalism is just about the only place where the outcome of Capt. Scott’s 1911-12 Antarctic expedition would serve any occupational purpose.
My mom wasn’t trying to turn me into a newspaper man. She was only nurturing a gift.
One night a few years earlier, when I was 2, I crawled onto Mom’s lap for a bedtime story. But she didn’t read it to me.
I read it to her.
Mom, understandably, was poleaxed. Dad, understandably, was doubtful.
When I started reading the roadside billboards on our family trip the following weekend, he grew less skeptical.
That start is the reason I tell people they need to read to become an effective writer. Reading the entire World Book encyclopedia before I reached the age of 10 helped imprint effective writing principles.
It also made me nearly unbeatable at Trivial Pursuit.
Mom remarried to an interstate truck driver, so she was still, effectively, a single mother five days a week.
And her brood grew. A couple of step-siblings joined my sister and I, and she had a daughter a few years into their marriage.
Incidentally, our blended family includes two half-brothers (same father as me, different mothers), a sister (same mother and father), a half-sister (same mother, different fathers), two stepbrothers and three stepsisters (different father and mother).
As a forty-something, she went back to school to be a veterinary technician and wound up working for the University of Pittsburgh. In 1992, she drove the truck that took the baboon to Presbyterian University Hospital — now UPMC Presbyterian — for the world’s first baboon-to-human liver transplant.
For Mom, Monday’s procedure was yet another chapter in a life that has sometimes been difficult. After burying two husbands, she now lives together with a man she met on the internet.
Unlike many online relationships, things are going well with the new man, partly because he gives her whatever she wants.
Mom was doing better after the procedure. But at her age, anything medical is always complicated.
As I write this, she’s still in the same hospital where her first husband and the younger of her two stepsons died.
That’s why I’m writing this. I want my mother to know how much I appreciate her for all she’s done while she’s still around to see it.
Even when her life wasn’t easy, she modeled an inner strength that has helped me overcome challenges the way she has.
Those lessons she taught me, not through words, but through quiet, determined actions, were more important than those encyclopedias.
Thank you, Mom. For everything.
ERIC POOLE is Editor of The Herald and Allied News. Contact him with news tips, complaints and childhood tales by email at epoole@sharonherald.com, and by phone at 724-981-6100 ext. 247.
