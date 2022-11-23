During my childhood, Thanksgiving meant a trip to my mother’s mother’s house, at the end of a road just outside of Greensburg, Westmoreland County, now called Poole Drive.
It was a big house. It had to be. My mother had eight brothers and sisters.
Almost all of them gathered there every Thanksgiving for turkey, gravy, mashed potatoes and noodles, which I ate greedily, and stuffing, which I didn’t — my tastes needed to become a little more refined before I enjoyed the bread diced up and shoved into the turkey’s body cavity.
But the food isn’t what I remember about my childhood Thanksgivings.
I remember the two trophy 10-point-plus deer heads mounted precariously above the couch, their lifeless false eyes cast upon the living room with its 9-foot ceiling ideal for the massive Christmas tree that would play host to another family gathering one month later.
I remember watching football with my uncles, who were amazed that I had memorized the entire Steelers’ roster — this being during the era of their 1970s Super Bowl triumphs — and talking about the game on almost equal footing with my mom’s much older brothers.
I remember the stucco walls in my grandmother’s house and the books. There were always books. My grandmother — Verna Smith Poole, who died at the age of 88 in 2002, almost exactly one year before my son was born — read everything she could put her hands on.
To put it another way, I remember my family.
Thanksgiving is about family, however you care to define it. Today, there will be people who, for a variety of reasons, will celebrate what’s come to be called “Friendsgiving,” with a diverse definition of “family.”
Because family — whether by blood or by choice — is family.
While I love food — I didn’t get this physique by skipping meals — Thanksgiving is about more than the meal.
Our holiday routine begins with breakfast in front of the television, watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, as a family.
I’m looking forward to Thanksgiving even more than usual this year.
My son is home from his first semester of college. Resourceful and independent, he’s taken to college life and he’s as much a friend as a son.
My daughter, still in high school, is brave, resilient and artistic. Her room is festooned with multimedia, often abstract works that range from beautiful to thought-provoking.
And most of all, my wife, who challenges me on the daily. She challenges herself, too. Both a teacher and a student, she sees the world more clearly than anyone I know. Without her, the wheels would come off all of our lives in short order.
Our children are growing into wonderful adults, and that’s a testimony to my wife.
She’s beautiful too, but that’s hardly the most important thing about her.
I think she just keeps me around for the heavy lifting and opening jars. Well, that and the Thanksgiving turkey.
By the time this newspaper hit the stands this morning, my turkey will already have been in the oven for several hours. The secret is slow cooking — 250 degrees until the red thingy, to use the technical term, pops — to keep the turkey moist.
But even if the turkey doesn’t come out the way I expect, it’s not important. Because I’m far more thankful for those around the table than for what’s on it.
