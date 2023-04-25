The tables were lined with children and young adult books by the dozens — “The Lorax” by Dr. Seuss, “Are You There, God? It’s Me, Margaret,” by Judy Blume, “Roberto Clemente: Pride of the Pittsburgh Pirates” by Jonah Winter and Raul Colon among them — Thursday in Westminster College’s McKelvey Campus Center.

Those books made up an eclectic collection of topics, characters and cover designs. Just about the only thing they had in common was an owner, retired elementary school teacher Todd Cole.

And someone has tried to ban every one of them.

Book banning has had its moment in the spotlight recently, but it has been around for a long time, probably since Gutenberg hand-cranked the first printing press.

1:54 +8 Panel: Book bans shortsighted, counterproductive NEW WILMINGTON — It’s impossible to meet everyone from every culture, especially for those g…

Last week, in a precursor to National Library Week — which runs through Saturday — Westminster played host to a panel discussion on book banning.

That said, banning any type of media is more complicated than those on either side of the divide want to make it.

The six-member panel — comprised of library directors, three college professors and retired public school teachers, with Cole, a retired teacher and professor at Westminster, filling two of those roles by himself — reached a consensus that book banning is an affront to personal liberty and ultimately counterproductive because it stops the flow of ideas.

They’re right. But it’s not that simple.

All material is not appropriate for every audience.

The First Amendment — like the rest of the Constitution — is not absolute. Language that can cause a catastrophe, for one example, is not protected.

That can mean, in the classic example, falsely shouting “Fire!” in a crowded theater.

But banning books, for the most part, won’t stop catastrophic messages.

In the book “Uncle Bobby’s Wedding” by Sarah S. Brannen — among those books that lined the tables at Westminster Thursday — a girl fears losing the attention of her favorite uncle as he prepares to get married.

Instead, the child discovers that the wedding will add another caring adult to her family. There are no “adult” themes, words or images in the book.

Well, that’s not controversial at all.

In the book, directed to children between 4 and 8, Bobby is marrying a man.

Still not controversial. If a book about the wedding of a man and woman is appropriate for children, a book about the marriage of two men should be too.

Philosopher Karl Popper referred in his 1945 book, “The Open Society and Its Enemies” (Vol. 1) to the “paradox of tolerance,” which gained a new life as an internet meme more than 20 years after Popper’s death:

“Unlimited tolerance must lead to the disappearance of tolerance,” Popper wrote. “If we extend unlimited tolerance even to those who are intolerant, if we are not prepared to defend a tolerant society against the onslaught of the intolerant, then the tolerant will be destroyed, and tolerance with them.”

By tolerating the intolerant, we endanger tolerance, which is, to some extent, the point of book bans. By demanding that books be banned, the intolerant is demanding tolerance for itself at the same time it denies tolerance for others.

Too often, that intolerance targets marginalized groups.

One of the best ways to defend tolerance is to oppose book bans. A book is a great way to introduce people — especially young people — to different identities, different viewpoints, different cultures.

Again, all material is not appropriate for all audience. Parents should be allowed to regulate the media their children consume.

But no one should be allowed to tell other parents what media their children should consume.

During the panel discussion, Cole said, “We have to be very mindful we’re teaching kids how to think, not what to think. But we have to give children all the tools.”

That means giving kids more books, not fewer.

ERIC POOLE is Editor of The Herald and Allied News. Contact him with story tips, complaints and book recommendations online at epoole@sharonherald.com and by phone at 724-981-6100 ext. 247.