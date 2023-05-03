The top three surprise twist endings in literary history are, in order, “Gift of the Magi” by O Henry, “Escape (The Pina Colada Song)” by Rupert Holmes, and “The Sixth Sense” by M. Night Shyamalan,
My son still hasn’t forgiven me for spoiling “The Sixth Sense” ending. But that’s not what I’m talking about here.
No, this is about “Escape.” Everyone over a certain age knows the chorus — “If you like pina coladas/And getting caught in the rain …”
Now just try getting that out of your head. You’re welcome for the earworm.
“Escape” is one of those pop songs that some people love to hate, if only for that chorus. But it’s come to be a standard of the musical genre known as yacht rock, so called because it’s supposedly the kind of music that a yuppie yacht owner would blast for those in surrounding boats to hear.
That’s kind compared to the verdict handed down in 2012 by the socialist-leaning magazine “Jacobin.”
The Jacobin article, whose online version has no byline, dismisses yacht rock institution Kenny Loggins as a “squealing cheesesmith,” and Christopher Cross, whose song “Sailing” helped put the “yacht” in “yacht rock,” as a “syrup-spittled songster.”
To be sure, the depth of many yacht rock songs are such that, were they bodies of water, you could walk through without moistening the cuffs of your pants.
But it’s also the music I grew up with on the radio.
So, yeah, when my wife bought us tickets for Boat House Row, a yacht rock cover band, for my birthday a couple of weeks ago, I was right on that.
The characteristics of yacht rock include elaborate production values, influenced by jazz and rhythm and blues, usually with backup vocals from Michael McDonald.
The crowd at the Boat House Row concert was populated with people wearing boat captain’s hats like the one worn by the late Daryl Dragon of Captain & Tennille, another seminal yacht rock act.
The songs were nostalgic reminders of my early teens — at the age of 58 years and two days, I was probably pulling down the audience’s median age.
I like a lot of harder music. But sometimes you need music that has all the edge of a pillow.
Like a pillow, the soft rock of the 1970s and early 1980s is comforting.
While a lot of yacht rock tunes tell the stories of relationships — those that go well and those that don’t work out — and avoiding responsibilities.
On the surface, that’s pretty low-stakes stuff, which is one of the critiques leveled at yacht rock.
I’m a fan of Big Message bands like The Who and The Clash. The Waterboys and Prefab Sprout have their profound moments as well.
But most of us aren’t going to change the world in large ways. But we all experience love and, sometimes, a need to escape the overwhelming weight of life.
Few things in the human experience are more universal than the search for a partner to share those experiences, good and bad. And few things in the human experience are more universal than sharing life’s moments with our partner.
The Boat House Row show was like a two-hour singalong, because everyone in the place knew all the words to the songs the band played.
And when I say “everyone in the place,” I meant everyone.
During intermission, I overheard a man talking to his son, who appeared to be about 10 years old, well outside the yacht rock demographic.
“You’re probably the youngest person here,” the man proudly told his son. “And you knew the words to almost all the songs.”
As the band wrapped up each song, my wife and I eagerly anticipated the tune it would play next.
“This is one of the best dates we’ve ever had,” she said.
Yes it was.
And yes, after nearly a quarter-century of marriage, we’re still dating.
ERIC POOLE is editor of The Herald and Allied News. Contact him with news tips, complaints and earworm songs by email at epoole@sharonherald.com or by phone at 724-981-6100 ext. 247.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.