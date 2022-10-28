The first two decades of popular broadcast television were a high-frequency frontier land on the local landscape.
Until commercial interests realized there was money to be made after midnight, broadcast management assumed that all decent people went to bed after the news, played the national anthem and put up a test pattern until morning.
Network offerings were spotty in quality and schedule consistency, leaving local stations to fill in the gaps with their own programming. Through the 1960s and into the 70s, local broadcasters scheduled locally hosted cartoon blocks for children’s programming, and public interest programs.
And horror movie shows, hosted by a wide cast of off-the-wall characters like Svengoolie, who still graces, or haunts, the airwaves from his Chicago home base, courtesy of the MeTV nostalgia channel.
New York City had John Zacherle and Ghoulardi was an institution in Cleveland.
But objectively speaking, the greatest of them all was a son of the Shenango Valley.
Bill Cardille, born in Farrell and raised in Sharon, hosted “Chiller Theatre,” the Pittsburgh NBC affiliate’s version of those locally produced shows that aired cheesy horror movies — because the station could pick up the broadcast rights for little or nothing.
But nobody watched those local shows for the movies. Hosts like Cardille were the real entertainment.
Cardille assembled an oddball cast of non-professional actors to perform comedy sketches, performed in a medieval castle set, during breaks of the movies. The list included a little person, Steve Luncinski as Stefan the Castle Prankster. In real life, Luncinski ran an auto body shop in Pittsburgh’s South Hills.
The most distinctive character in Cardille’s castle might have been Terminal Stare, a femme fatale who said nothing, but was a coincidentally alluring and frightening presence.
I got to meet Terminal Stare — or, more accurately, Donna Rae, the actress who portrayed her — in real life.
She worked in the mid 1990s as sports editor at a Pittsburgh neighborhood community newspaper. We occasionally sat together in the press box in Rooney Field for Duquesne University football games.
Terminal Stare was a cast against type in a couple of ways. Donna, who never spoke on television, was a wonderful conversationalist and she was much shorter in real life than her castle presence indicated.
Her hairdo and heels must have been stratospheric.
So far, I’ve presented very little evidence for my assertion that Bill Cardille was the greatest horror movie show host of them all. Almost every local television station — including a couple of other ones in Pittsburgh — had shticks similar or identical to “Chiller Theatre.”
Cardille’s personal resume set him apart.
First, he did more than just host “Chiller Theatre.” Because of his work on that show, filmmaker George A. Romero chose him to play the small, but important, role of the television news reporter — something else Cardille did in real life — in “Night of the Living Dead.”
Cardille didn’t just introduce scary movies. He played himself in the seminal zombie movie. Every other work in the genre — “The Walking Dead.” “World War Z” and even the “Plants vs. Zombies” mobile game — sprang from the seeds Romero planted.
Cardille was an integral part of the “Night of the Living Dead” film series, with a cameo appearance as a zombie in “Day of the Dead” — which starred his daughter, Lori — and reprised his TV reporter role in the 1990 remake of “Night of the Living Dead.”
If he’d done nothing else during his television career, that might be enough to set him apart from the army of vintage era local horror movie hosts.
But “Chiller Theatre’s” closing act solidified Cardille’s legend.
The show was a Pittsburgh institution, airing right after the Saturday night local news at 11:30 p.m. In 1975, when NBC premiered a comedy-variety show aired live from New York City, it created a conflict.
Programmers at WIIC, now WPXI, settled matters by letting “Chiller Theatre” keep the time slot. Bill Cardille relegated “Saturday Night Live” to “Saturday Night Tape Delay” — at least in Pittsburgh — for a few years.
Eventually, though, the network dropped its hammer and ordered the Pittsburgh affiliate to bump “Chiller Theatre” to 1 a.m., after “SNL.”
By 1983, WPXI programmers — like so many of their local counterparts — figured out it would be more profitable to air syndicated content instead of paying Cardille’s castle cast for their appearances, putting an end to “Chiller Theatre.”
But nostalgia has a strong pull, especially in Pittsburgh, and Cardille took the castle misfits on live appearances over the next few years throughout the region.
Cardille continued working in television and radio until just a few years before his death in 2016 at the age of 87.
But he persists in memory among Yinzers of a certain age as host of “Chiller Theatre.”
And as the GOAT — Greatest Of All Time — horror movie host.
