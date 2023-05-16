Do you know what’s so great about Walt Disney World?
It’s not the rides, the costumed characters or even the Disney myth-making. It’s the sense of common purpose — that purpose being the pursuit of a good time.
At Disney, everyone sees the best in everyone else. Because everyone is just trying to have a good time and, in most cases, making happy family memories, there is an abundance of empathy.
Everyone at Disney sees themselves in everyone else.
You could say pretty much the same thing about any tourist destination — Niagara Falls, Myrtle Beach, every cruise ship. Vacations are empathy generators, at least among the vacationers themselves.
As we enter another vacation season, we could use a little more of that spirit in the everyday world, which has become readily apparent from scanning recent news stories.
• April 13 — A Kansas City homeowner is accused of shooting Black teenager Ralph Yarl, who went to the wrong house while picking up his brothers. Andrew Lester, 84, is charged in the shooting.
• April 17 — Kaylin Gillis, 20, is killed when she and three of her friends mistakenly pulled up to the wrong house In Hebron, N.Y. Homeowner Kevin Monahan fired two shots into the vehicle. Monahan is charged in Gillis’ death.
• April 18 — A 24-year-old North Carolina man is accused of shooting 6-year-old Kinsley White, who had ventured into the man’s yard after a stray basketball. The shooter also wounded White’s father and another bystander. Robert Singletary, the accused shooter, has been charged in the incident.
• April 18 — After an elite-class competition cheerleader mistakenly tried to open the wrong car door in a supermarket parking lot, the driver reportedly chased her to the correct car and shot two teenagers, including the cheerleader. Pedro Rodriguez Jr., 25, is charged in the shooting.
Even though all of those incidents involved guns, firearms might not be the central problem here. This seems to involve a different kind of hair trigger — an emotional one.
Hair-trigger accurately describes the shooting of Kaylin Gillis in Hebron, N.Y., where a driver pulled into Monahan’s driveway. Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey Murphy said in an account for National Public Radio that the girls realized their mistake and immediately turned around.
“Immediately” wasn’t fast enough. Murphy said the girls were in Monahan’s driveway “for a very short time,” and “There was no reason for Monahan to feel threatened.”
Monahan’s attorney, Kurt Mauser said Monahan was afraid when he shot at Gillis and her friends, again, as reported by NPR.
The attorneys for Andrew Lester, Robert Singletary and Pedro Rodriguez Jr. could — and almost certainly will — say the same thing.
All of those shootings took place during a one-week period almost exactly one month ago, which thrust them into the spotlight. But shootings like this didn’t happen suddenly.
They come from a climate of fear — one where too many of us see threats that aren’t there.
They come from a climate where too few people practice empathy.
Without empathy, that kid chasing the basketball, that teenager ringing the doorbell at the wrong house, that cheerleader opening the wrong car door, those kids making a wrong turn are no longer fellow human beings.
They’re threats to be neutralized.
I get it. We are the evolutionary end products of ancestors who successfully perceived threats long enough to reproduce. When a real threat exists and we fail to see it, it could be fatal.
But seeing threats that aren’t there can also have tragic consequences.
Every interaction we have with another human being is an exercise in risk management. Too often, though, we focus on the worst outcomes over the likelihood that the worst will happen.
It’s far more likely that the kid you don’t know ringing your doorbell merely approached the wrong house. It’s far more likely that the strange car in your driveway merely took a wrong turn.
It’s far more likely that the person making those mistakes is a human being just like us.
Which means the real world is a lot more like Walt Disney World than we realize.
ERIC POOLE is editor of The Herald and Allied News. Contact him with news tips, complaints and vacation yarns by email at epoole@sharonherald.com or by phone at 724-981-6100 ext. 247.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.