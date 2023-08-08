We were both shocked and impressed by the in-depth reporting done by LNP ‘ LancasterOnline and WITF on what the news organizations called “toxic trains.”
The reporting sharply illustrated the importance of investigative journalism to the safety and well-being of communities such as ours.
Requests for information were met with a mix of resistance and deflection from the railroad companies and the Association of American Railroads. Right-to-Know requests were filed to 12 central Pennsylvania county governments, including our own. And calls to municipal officials throughout Lancaster County requesting records of hazardous materials moving on trains proved to be fruitless. Worryingly, some counties don’t even keep those records.
Nonetheless, the journalists — led by LNP ‘ LancasterOnline’s Rejrat — pieced together an alarming picture of how trains move through our communities carrying huge quantities of dangerous materials such as ammonium nitrate and vinyl chloride.
As Rejrat noted, “About 115,000 households in Lancaster County are within 1.3 miles of rail lines — or the recommended evacuation distance for a situation similar to the Ohio derailment, according to county commissioners and Lancaster Emergency Management Agency.”
That, of course, was a reference to the catastrophic derailment of a Norfolk Southern train carrying toxic chemicals last February in East Palestine, Ohio. More than 1,500 residents near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border were ordered to evacuate.
What made that incident worse was that emergency responders were unable to access real-time information about the toxic materials that had been released into the air, soil and water.
That is precisely the scenario Lancaster County emergency responders fear — and with good reason. As the LNP ‘ LancasterOnline and WITF investigation found, railroad companies are not required to disclose what materials they are transporting. So emergency responders may turn up to the scene of a derailment or some other disaster without the information they need to safely and effectively respond.
And because of the size of some trains, which often have different materials on different cars, more than one municipality may have to deal with a train disaster. It’s difficult to coordinate a response without knowing what you’re dealing with.
“There’s not enough information upfront, and it is frustrating,” Duane Hagelgans, emergency management coordinator for Millersville and Manor Township, told LNP ‘ LancasterOnline. He’s also the fire commissioner for Blue Rock Fire Rescue and a professor of emergency management at Millersville University.
“When you have an event like a train derailment, and if you throw hazardous materials on top ... it is such a low-frequency event for the average fire department that it can be quickly catastrophic,” Hagelgans said.
Jay Barninger, emergency management coordinator for Columbia, said anytime “you’re facing the unknown, it’s scarier than when you know what you’re going into.”
He added: “If you know what the chemical is ahead of time, it would be different.”
It seems ludicrous that railroad companies are not required by law to make that information available to emergency responders. The reason for the secrecy — that information might fall into the hands of those intent on causing maximum harm — doesn’t seem adequate, particularly as one of the lessons of 9/11 was the critical need to be prepared to deal with unthinkable catastrophes.
LancasterOnline | AP
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.