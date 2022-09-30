It’s no secret. I love cats, and I proclaim it loudly in my home with a little decorative sign which reads: “Cats Leave Paw Prints on Your Heart.”
It is certainly true for me, and I was delighted to learn that it is also true of many others. I have nurtured cats forever and ever.
As a young child, I always had a cat in my home or nearby. Apparently, my parents liked cats, too. I have many photos of me growing up, holding a cat in my arms. Recently I have learned that many others cherished cats, among them some famous people.
Here’s what they had to say:
Tay Hohoff noted: “There are few things in life more heart-warming than to be welcomed by a cat.”
However, I must be honest: I don’t know if my cats welcome me because I’m me, or because they know that I have FOOD written on my forehead. I swear that my cats could eat 24/7. Hunger is part of their names, and they express it with low meows and twining around my legs.
They love my lap, though. All I have to do is sit down and they seize the moment. One leap, and they have settled in my lap, content until their tummy calls them to their food dish again.
Mary Ann Evans, better known by her pen name, George Eliot, said ”Animals are such agreeable friends. They ask no questions. They pass no criticisms.”
Although I am sure that she is correct, I also have to correct her a little.
My biggest cat, Finnegan, does criticize. He does it the only way he knows how--with his teeth and claws. If I am touching Finn in a way that he does not approve of, he either bites me (not hard. Doesn’t break skin) or lifts his claws onto my hand.
While it doesn’t actually hurt, it lets me know that he doesn’t like whatever it is I am doing. Friends can be like that, too. No, they don’t bite or claw, but sometimes all it takes is a look to let me know that I’ve said or done something that they’re not in sync with. I get the message, because I know them well.
Albert Schweitzer commented: “There are two means of refuge from the misery of life: music and cats.”
I’m with you, Al. Music often makes me forget whatever it is that’s bothering me. It also helps me teach. Children remember things they can sing. I’ve learned that in long years of teaching. Also, in long years of living. I can remember songs I sang as a teen, and if you want me to, I would be happy to sing them for you. Just let me know.
Cats are a refuge because they let you know they’re with you. I love when my cats purr on my lap. It’s a sign of contentment and peace, two things I often need after a busy or tumultuous day.
Michel de Montaigne tells me: “In nine lifetimes, you’ll never know as much about your cat as your cat knows about you.”
It must be true. My cats know what time it is and exactly when I’m going to feed them. My ferals gather outside my door, anticipating the arrival of food dishes. They hear the garage door open to allow my car to enter at end of day, and run to where their food dishes will appear.
They pace there. They swat at each other, saying: “Oh, no, you don’t. I’m first.”
Hey, sounds like some of the children I teach. A few of the boys insist on being the first in line. Try to get ahead of them, and they’ll push and shove to ensure that you don’t. It doesn’t matter
what I say. Words have little or no effect. Let me turn my back, and when I turn once more, I know what I will see. The boy who wanted to be first is! Hmmm. Maybe he’ll be president of a large corporation one day. Who knows.
Jane Pauley said: “You can’t look at a sleeping cat and feel tense.”
When a cat sleeps, it sleeps. It doesn’t worry about what’s happening around it. Although I must admit, they startle quickly at sudden noises. As my cats sleep on my lap and I watch TV, Finn’s ears go up if he hears a loud car or motorcycle on the road near my home. I should be so alert.
Of course, it helps that cats don’t have to pay bills, worry about sickness or be concerned for family members. I think I would sleep much better if that were also true of me.
“An animal’s eyes are the power to speak a great language,” Martin Buber once said.
True as already noted. Here’s another thought about that truth. I can only wish that some people would learn to speak exclusively with their eyes. Words can be extremely painful.
Of course, words can also be comforting and thoughtful. I like the second kind so much better, and as I grow older, I try harder to concentrate on the second. Especially now. People need a kind word, an arm around their shoulder, something good to put in their tummies.
I guess it was always true, but I see evidence of that need much more now. Is it because of ongoing concerns about the pandemic? Is it that I live in an area filled with many retirees who are not always as healthy as they would like to be?
Whatever, don’t forget that others need you to be kind. A sign on the bulletin board in my classroom, put up by another teacher, says: In a world where you can be anything, be kind. Amen!
“There is no more intrepid explorer than a kitten.” noted Champfleury, the pen name of 19th century French author Jules François Felix Fleury-Husson.
I want to add: or a young child. They don’t know fear or caution. Children will do things that I would never dream of. I try to think back to when I was that age, but unfortunately (or fortunately) I don’t remember how I felt. But I see too well how they feel.
They take chances. They can be reckless. Maybe we need to keep just a little of that as we proceed through life. It would help us to forge ahead when things get tough.
There is another saying to think about: Nothing ventured, nothing gained. If you like cats the way I do, you’ll see that they have things to teach us. Maybe we should listen.
PAT LEALI, a lifelong resident of the Shenango Valley, graduated from Sharon High and Westminster College. She has lived in Hermitage for more than 45 years and has three children and eight grandchildren.
