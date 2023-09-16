My dad worked in a steel mill for his entire working life. It was hard, hot and sometimes dangerous work. I remember when, years later, a young man that I knew died in the steel mill doing his job, so when
I say dangerous, I mean it.
Dad never complained, even when things were difficult. Even when he
had problems with co-workers, after which the anxiety made him break
out in hives. He kept his own counsel and suffered silently, although it was very evident that he was in agony and itching.
This all convinced me that work was vital, that it cost you something, that you had to have fortitude and courage to bring to your work.
Apparently, a lot of other well-known people agreed with me. Here’s what some of them had to say.
Theodore Roosevelt, the 26th President of the United States, had this to say about work: “It is only through labor and painful effort, by grim energy and resolute courage, that we move on to better things.”
Teddy, as many called him, certainly had his share of problems. He also had a healthy sense of humor--and family. I’m sure his boys adored him. When one of his sons brought a pony up in the White House elevator to see his brother who was sick, Teddy didn’t have a fit. He probably laughed and told the kid to take the animal back where it belonged. That was Teddy.
But that was only one side of Teddy Roosevelt. He won a Nobel Peace Prize for helping put the end to the Russo-Japanese War. He led a volunteer cavalry in the Spanish-American War. He started the national parks system. Wow! What a guy!
Teddy was even shot once in an assassination attempt. The would-be assassin was foiled by the folded-up papers of Teddy’s speech and the case that his glasses had been in, which were all in his breast pocket. He was hurt, but he finished his speech. That’s fortitude!
Another Roosevelt by marriage, Eleanor, once proclaimed, “I have a firm belief in the ability and power of women to achieve the things they want to achieve.” In fact, Eleanor was among the few of her time who believed that statement. For centuries, women were looked upon as mothers and homemakers, not achievers. Of course, now we all want to achieve different things. I read an article in The Herald recently about a young woman from New Wilmington who wanted to be a tattoo artist. She is working on that goal right now. You go, girl!
Eleanor aimed high. She was a delegate to the United Nations for the
U.S. She wrote newspaper and magazine articles. Harry Truman, her husband’s vice president, called her the “First Lady of the World” for her human rights achievements. She advocated for African-Americans and
Asians when those rights were not popular. I get tired just thinking of all she did.
My daughter started out as a draftsman, but now after years of study and practical application, she’s a nurse practitioner. Two diverse occupations with different skills needed, but she wanted to achieve the latter, and she made it.
I love her and I’m proud of her. I envy her determination and persistence, but I would never want to be a nurse practitioner. Too difficult, too demanding, too much time to prepare before you reach your goal. I’m glad my daughter didn’t agree.
Vince Lombardi, the football coach, said: “The only place success comes before work is in the dictionary.” You’re right, coach, and I think that sports prove that. It’s practice, practice, practice before you even think about reaching your goal. There aren’t too many players who walk on the field or court and are successful in their first game, whatever that game might be.
Sports are another place that I can only think about. I DID play volleyball in gym class, many long years ago. But I confess, I was usually the last one picked for a team. Others watched my sports performance and doubted that I could help them win. They were right. I did, however, enjoy volleyball, because often the ball passed me by
and fell into the hands of those who were much more proficient. When it did come my way, I valiantly tried to hit it upwards, and sometimes
I even succeeded!
Thomas Edison knew about work. He invented the first long-lasting light bulb. Did it work the way he expected it to on his first try?
Are you kidding? He tried many, many times before he got it right. My young students’ mouths drop open when I tell them that. They can’t imagine working on something that long and that hard. In this modern-day world, everything moves quickly. And if it doesn’t, most people just forget about it and move on to something else.
But Edison kept going, and when he got tired, he took naps on his lab table. Why leave your workplace when you believe you are so close to a solution?
Edison also invented a device to view movies. When I first saw the photo, MY mouth dropped open. How could you watch movies on this thing? I must be missing something here. But the little “National Geographic for Kids” booklet insisted it was true.
Think about the big screens we watch movies on today. Even at home. My brother Jim’s TV is so big, I feel like I’m in a movie theater when I see it. Edison’s was tiny, but his invention enabled others to move forward.
So, is work a necessary evil? Or is it something that teaches us not to give up, to keep striving, to look beyond today into tomorrow? What do you think?
PAT LEALI is a lifetime resident of the Shenango Valley. She lives in Hermitage.
