February is Presidents Month. We celebrate Abraham Lincoln and George Washington in particular. I’ve recently read two books about these two, “Discover Abraham Lincoln” by Patricia A. Pingry, which is a children’s early reader and “Mount Vernon Love Story” by Mary Higgins Clark, the mystery writer.
I’ve learned some interesting things about these long-ago presidents, and although they’re not as good as gossip, I’d like to share.
George Washington
Did you know that George measured 6 feet, 3 inches? Gosh, that’s tall, even today, and in George’s day the average man only measured five feet, seven inches. and men in the late 1700s died young, too. George didn’t. Clark’s book ends when George was 65, old in those days.
I’m glad 65 isn’t old today. In fact, many people – many more than in years past – live to be in their late 90s or even 100. My sister-in-law, Rena, lived to be 100. A former pastor’s mother just died at 99. Take care of yourself, folks. You might create a record and live beyond those years.
George Washington never lived in the White House. It was just being built when he was president. George served two terms and viewed the construction of the White House as he was leaving office. (Small aside: The building in South Korea where the president lives is called the Blue House.)
Clark’s book notes that packing up and leaving the White House was hectic for the Washingtons. I know all about that. I have moved several times, although not as many as my granddaughter Lorin, who is the Army. Moving in the Army seems to be a way of life.
I do remember when I moved the last time (and I hope it is the last time). I threw away a lot of things that I did not want to take with me. At that time, the garbage company would take anything you put out, as long as you notified them that you were doing so. So, I phoned and kept throwing.
As the days went by before garbage removal day, I noticed strangers at the top of my road. They were going through the junk I had placed there. I doubt they found any profitable or useful, but I saw that they kept trying. Hope they found something they liked.
George married Martha Washington, a widow with two children, but he never called her Martha. He always called her Patsy, which her family had called her from childhood. Now, I can understand naming a child Martha and calling her Marty, a shortened version of her name. But Patsy? Where did that come from?
When I went to school, there were several girls named Patricia, a name you rarely hear anymore. If someone today is called Patricia, you may be sure that the person is older or, at the very least, was named in honor of her grandmother.
Abraham Lincoln
Poor Abraham Lincoln. He started his presidency looking decent, if not handsome, for Abe was not a handsome man. By the time the Civil War came to an end, he looked absolutely awful! The war had taken its toll not only on the soldiers and citizens, but on the long-suffering president, as well.
Abe was a learner. Although in his childhood, he did not always have time to go long months to school, he learned anyway. He would carve the letters of the alphabet on the logs he split, and oftentimes, his father would have to chastise him, because Abe would stop splitting logs to read a book he had tucked in his pocket.
Hmm. I’m like that sometimes. I don’t tuck books in my pocket, but I do keep magazines in the back seat of my car. When I stop to eat at a fast food restaurant, I often take those magazines inside, so I can read while I eat. and I always, always read before I go to sleep. It doesn’t even matter what time it is –early, late –I read.
My brother Jim knows about my love of reading. One of his Christmas gifts to me this year was a small pillow. Written on it were the words “Just a girl who loves books,” and it showed a young woman reading, while behind her were shelves of books, waiting to be read. What a lovely gift!
Abe had a dream that he would die while he was yet President, and he sometimes told folks that he thought he would not live to be old. In his dream, he saw his body laid out on a catafalque in one of the buildings in Washington. Boy, that would be enough to wake you up sweating, wouldn’t it! (Note; This fact was not in the children’s book.)
The Lincolns had two sons, and their sons apparently loved animals. I can relate. They had a pony that they rode on the White House lawn and a goat which sometimes slept on their bed.
Oh, my! I’ve had a cat sleep in my bed, but not recently. Now I close my bedroom door. But a goat? Never! I would think that the goat smell would linger and keep me awake.
So... happy Presidents Day. May we all think kindly of our presidents. In my opinion, they have a thankless task. and whether we like them or not, we should remember them in prayer. I would never want to be president.
PAT LEALI is a lifetime resident of the Shenango Valley. She lives in Hermitage.
