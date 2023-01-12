Well, here it is again, the New Year. Can you believe a whole 365 days have passed? I can’t. I remember how the days dragged when I was a child. If there was something I wanted to do or somewhere I wanted to go, the days were endless until that day arrived. No more. The days go by in a flash, and often I can’t even remember what happened in them.
Wait a minute! These days not remembering is a common occurrence, so maybe it has nothing to do with time. Darn! As usual, I found some funny things on the Internet and thought I’d share them. Hope they bring a smile and help you get through a gloomy day. Winter is here, and we all know what that means...no sun, little company because they’re afraid of driving on the bad roads and the same old food every day. Hurry up, Spring!
Two Alaskans sitting in a kayak were chilly, so they lit a fire in the craft. Unsurprisingly, it sank, proving once again that you can’t have your kayak and heat it, too.
Well, I’ve never been in a kayak, even to sit, but the few small boats I have been in were not happy experiences. The one I remember best is the canoe that my husband Jim and I tried to paddle. It kept going around in circles. We couldn’t get it to go straight to save our lives. That was the beginning and the end of our excursions in canoes. It was probably for the best. I get dizzy easily, and going around and around in circles would eventually do me in.
A rubber band pistol was confiscated from an algebra class, because it was a weapon of math disruption.
Math disruption would be something I would like. Math and I have never been friends. I don’t know why it dislikes me so much. I’ve never done anything to harm it. Honest! I’m not saying I can’t add, subtract and multiply. I can even do most of it in my head and be accurate. It’s higher math that baffles me. I can’t even say trigonometry without cringing. and the thought of calculus brings bile into my throat. I stay as far away from those things as possible.
Two hats were hanging on a hat rack in the hallway. One hat said to the other: “You stay here. i’ll go on a head.”
My son Tim sometimes wears a hat when he plays in his church’s worship band. He plays the keyboard with verve and style, and his audience has informed him that they love it when he wears a hat. He kind of reminds me of those photos of Humphrey Bogart in the last scenes of “Casablanca,”although prejudiced mother that I am, I think Tim looks much, much cuter than Humphrey. My daughter Anne Marie must have been inspired by her brother. She wore a flat-brimmed hat to an outdoor bridal shower this summer. She looked so good that I even thought of purchasing one. Then I looked in the mirror. Nah!
Leave hats to the younger generation. It would only crush my teased hair.
I wondered why the baseball kept getting bigger. then it hit me.
I’ve never been hit by a baseball, thank heaven. I have heard that professional pitchers can throw at the speed of 95 miles an hour. I treasure my nose and would hate it if it got so bent or broken that it was beyond repair.
I have been hit by an errant tree branch or two while hiking in the woods, but that was a long time ago. Hiking in the woods is another thing that I don’t do now. Maybe it’s because those branches stung, but probably it’s simply because hiking seems so useless now. After all, when you hike, you don’t always have something to do at your destination, and almost as soon as you arrive, you have to turn around and go back. What a waste of time!
A vulture carrying two dead raccoons boards an airplane. The stewardess looks at him and says, ‘I’m sorry, sir, but only one carrion allowed per passenger.”
Let me discuss carry-ons for a moment. The article I read said that some airlines were even charging for the piece of luggage that you could put in the overhead bin! Therefore, the smart person who wrote this article said that there were manufacturers who are now selling luggage small enough to put under the seat ahead of you.
Wow! There was even a picture of all the articles that you could squeeze into that very small piece of luggage.
When I go somewhere, I like to be well prepared. Therefore, I don’t believe I could manage to get everything I would need into that tiny luggage. and if I did, I know I would absolutely have to have an iron at the place where I arrived.
You remember irons, don’t you? Those clever little pieces of equipment that took out wrinkles from clothing? Not many people believe in them these days. They’re kind of like dial phones and manual typewriters--dead and forgotten. Don’t tell anyone, please, but I still iron some things. Especially don’t tell young people. They would berate me and call me old-fashioned.
OK, did you laugh at some of these? No? Did you at least smile? I hope so, because winter is a long way from being over.
PAT LEALI, a lifelong resident of the Shenango Valley, graduated from Sharon High and Westminster College. She has lived in Hermitage for half a century and has three children and eight grandchildren.
