Do you agree with these?
• Nothing bothers me more than that moment during an argument when you realize you’re wrong.
Good gracious, isn’t that true?! I’ve had that happen in a department store, when to my horror, after I had firmly and decisively stated my case, I discovered I was wrong. The store employee showed me where I had been mistaken, and I ended up slinking out with my tail between my legs. Not pleasant.
• MapQuest needs to start its directions further down the road. i’m pretty sure i know how to get out of my neighborhood.
I think this one just shows you how behind the times I am. Nope, I do not use the GPS on my phone. I use Map Quest to get me to places I’m not sure of.
Of course, one time at least, that backfired. I was cruising along, checking on my print-out of Map Quest directions when I turned as told. Now I admit, I don’t always do what I’m told, but this time I did...only to discover it was wrong.
I was going to a city, a big one, so when I made the turn, I was surprised to discover that the road became more and more rural. Finally, I came upon a convenience store, and I pulled in. When I inquired about the city I was seeking, the employee there replied,
“Oh, you’re using Map Quest, aren’t you?”
Seems I was not the only one that Map Quest led astray that time!
• Can we all just ignore what comes after blu-ray? i don’t want to start another collection.
OK, I know that I can just get NetFlix or Disney Plus or Amazon Prime. I’m behind times, but not that much behind. However, I have a DVD/VHS player that will still play my old tapes and DVDs. I may be the only one left in the world who has that kind of machine, but I like it. And...I have two hundred and thirty-two VHD tapes, or at least, it seems like I do. and I will use them until either they--or I--die. Some things are hard to give up.
• Shirts get dirty. underwear gets dirty. Pants? Pants never get dirty. you can wear them forever.
Well, maybe not all pants, but jeans are surely a contender here. Unless one of the cats sits on my lap or I drop some food on them (an occurrence that happens to me way too often), jeans live on. and think of this: with everyone wearing jeans that are torn all the way down both legs, you can even wear them when you should have put them in the trash.
I admit that I’m not fond of torn jeans, especially when you pay exorbitant prices for them. Young people disagree with me. I see torn jeans everywhere, but I guarantee you, you won’t see them on me. I’m saving my money for the good, whole ones.
• How many times is it appropriate to say “what?” before you just smile and nod?
I do try not to say “what?” so often anymore. I know how annoying that can be. But I work in rooms with many small children. They all want to talk at once. They want to ask me questions. They want to share their stories of what happened that morning or the night before. I confess that I cannot always hear them well. OK, sometimes I can’t hear them well when they’re not all talking. I find smiling and nodding works most of time, however. I just always hope they’re not telling me that they have to go to the bathroom...now.
• Was learning cursive really necessary?
Well, we all have to sign our names, don’t we? That’s cursive – and necessary. and I understand that some schools have gone back to actually teaching cursive. In fact, one of my students who returned to talk to me briefly, proudly pointed out that he could now write in cursive. He puffed his chest out, got a pen and even proved it. I was proud of him.
What I really don’t like is signing my name on a laptop. I have professional folks who accompany some of the children I teach. At the end of their shift, they often ask me to sign my name on their laptop. Woe is me! That sometimes proves difficult, and other times impossible. Is it me? Is it the computer? Who knows?
• Even under ideal conditions, people sometimes have trouble locating their car keys or finding where they laid down their cell phone. but it seems everyone can hit the snooze button with their eyes closed.
I never hit the snooze button. It would be an exercise in futility. Would I fall back to sleep? Never. So why bother? I lay in my warm, cozy bed and think of what tasks I must perform that day. That gets me up faster than alarm clock, gets my feet into socks and shoes and out my bedroom door before you can say “Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers.” Although I admit I don’t know if I would be capable of saying that at 6 a.m.
Just some ruminations on life’s peculiarities. Bet you can think of lots more.
PAT LEALI, a lifelong resident of the Shenango Valley, lives in Hermitage.
