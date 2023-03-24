To inflate is to make something larger, and I agree with that entirely. Inflation has made my grocery bill larger. It has increased the numbers on the gasoline pump at the service station. Inflation has even made me think twice about buying craft supplies, and that’s really something, because craft supplies are one of my lifelines.
Inflation also decreases certain things. For example, it has made me think twice about the price on the gifts I buy. It has made me realize that pretty soon I will have to decide if the cats get to eat or if I do. and it has definitely made my house chillier. I turn the thermostat down more often, because I hate fainting when I receive my utility bills.
I read something on the Internet recently that made me realize anew that I am not the only one thinking about inflation; I’m just not as funny. Here are a few of the things the Internet told me.
• MY NEIGHBOR GOT A PRE-DECLINED CREDIT CARD IN THE MAIL. Well, thank heaven, I have not as yet received one of those! In fact, credit card companies (and most charitable organizations) love me. They send me offers every day. In fact, there have been days when my mailbox would be empty if I didn’t get those envelopes in the mail. That doesn’t mean I accept any of them. It just means that there are organizations that believe the sight of my signature on a check would spell delight.
• McDONALD’S IS SELLING A QUARTER-OUNCER. I honestly don’t believe that McDonald’s will ever come to that. However...I have noticed that with many grocery store items, the price might either be the same or just a little higher, but what has changed is the weight. With some bags of cat food, the weight now reads 15 pounds where it used to be 16.
If McDonald’s began selling quarter-ouncers, the lines at the drive-thru would lessen, and the numbers on the cash registers would go down. No, that’s not going to happen!
• Parents in beverly hills fired their nannies, then had to call them to learn the names of their children. I think that’s funny, but probably a little exaggerated. However, I have read enough accounts of children growing up in the homes of wealthy parents where the parents rarely saw them. The kids almost thought of their nanny as a parent.
My kids only wished that could have happened. No nanny for them, and Dad worked long, long hours. There was only Mom, and Mom was pretty strict and, in their eyes, unreasonable. I expected them to do chores around the house. I told them firmly that they should be in bed at a decent hour, especially when they became teens. They were only allowed to watch a certain amount of TV every evening, and they could only talk on the dial phone (remember that one?) for so long. Gone are the days!
• A TRUCKLOAD OF AMERCIANS WAS SEEN SNEAKING INTO MEXICO. Hmmm. I’m sure things are cheaper there, but I don’t think I would want to live in Mexico. Drug cartels, you know, and the idea of holes in my blouse from gunshot wounds don’t appeal to me. I wouldn’t want to live in California either. If I think things are expensive here in PA, I can only imagine what the same things would cost in California. I would enjoy the warmth but hate my empty wallet.
• A PICTURE IS NOW WORTH ONLY 200 WORDS. Nah. A picture will always be worth a thousand words, especially with kids. When I can’t adequately explain an item, I show the kids I teach a picture, and they automatically get it. How do you explain a jungle, for example? Words can’t always do it. But show a picture with so many leafy trees that it’s hard to walk, or an orangutan swinging through them, and their eyes grow wide with wonder. Then they know without a shadow of a doubt that they don’t want to go there. Who knows what that large monkey would do!
• I CALLED TO GET THE BLUE BOOK VALUE OF MY CAR. THEY ASKED IF THE GAS TANK WAS FULL OR EMPTY. Yep! That’s why I someimes drive to Ohio to fill my tank. It’s only a paltry eight miles away, and their gasoline is almost always cheaper. But note that I say “almost always.” I’ve crossed the line several times and found prices the very same. I left with a full tank but with expectations empty.
• CEOS ARE NOW PLAYING MINATURE GOLF. Well, I’ve never been a CEO, and I’ve never played golf. Oh, excuse me. Yes, I did join the Golf Club in high school, but when the teacher discovered that I couldn’t hit the ball and only dug up divits (after many futile tries), he gently suggested that I might want to try a different club, one more suited to my particular talents. He didn’t say what my “different” talents might be, but he knew and so did I, that it wouldn’t be anything connected with golf.
So, there you are. If you’re as tired of inflation as I am, you might want to call your Congressman about it... or pray... or ask a good friend for ideas about how to deal with it.
Personally, I think I’ll ljust crawl into bed and forget about the whole thing. At least, until I get really hungry and have to crawl back out again.
