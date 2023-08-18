The Readers Voice
Dems must push back against Trump claims
It is upsetting to me that I do not hear any Democratic party leader rebutting Donald Trump’s constant drumbeat of “witch hunt “ and “partisan political persecution.” That is not what the investigations and indictments against Trump are. They are not the weaponization of the judicial system but the justified application of the rule of law against criminal behavior.
Trump by his characterization of his legal woes is, continuing to groom his base to throw out the U.S. Constitution and the rule of law administered by the DOJ. He is continuing his long-range goal of setting himself up as a dictator.
Mary Lou Fagan
Hermitage
Ukraine war exposes changing times of war
Trench warfare in Ukraine with Ukrainian soldiers engaging Russian troops for 18 months is a military tactic of the past.
Foot soldiers, infantry troops, are obsolete on today’s battlefields.
Our Pentagon brass is already evaluating the role of the foot soldier in coming military conflicts.
I am reserving my opinions on special forces elements, which have entirely different roles in any military engagement.
One must wonder about the real purpose or reason for a million fixed bayonet troops parading in celebration of dubious events in Iran, Russia, China, and North Korea. Masses of people are thus easily persuaded that force in numbers represents superiority.
Dictators have resorted to fooling their constituents for the same reason and the overwhelming sight of armed troops gets a resounding OK from the masses.
Looking to future military actions, foot soldiers are no match for the ever-changing military tactics on the battlefield. As a result, most infantry men will be retrained as medics, communications specialists, military policemen, and cooks and bakers.
Tanks will become obsolete as easy targets for rockets and missiles that already form the lethal command over armored vehicles in Ukraine. Air defenses are nearing the stage of invisibility with future air attacks of lesser concern.
So, what’s left in the quest for military conquest? Your guess is just as good as mine.
Ed Blaus
Hermitage
Thanks to commissioners for opioid grants
The recent grants given out by our county commissioners for opioid help are great.
It is beyond measure the humanity, the acceptance, and the unconditional love for each patient Rainbow Recovery gives is awesome. I am confident they will make every penny used to help our community.
To the commissioners, thank you for looking out for people with addiction issues. Some people look down on them, make ignorant comments, all from not being educated on addiction. Rainbow Recovery educates everyone on this topic. I can only wish Rainbow Recovery would have received a larger grant.
To all those having a problem or someone you care for is having a problem, call for and save your life or the life of a loved one.
Ty Offie
Sharon
Help prepare your children for school
As you help your child prepare for the FIRST DAY, here are some tips that may help ease the transition from summer sun to fall fun.
1. Curb your child’s bedtime by a few minutes each night prior to the First Day.
2. Let your child have input as to what they will wear on the first day and what supplies they will need. “Freedom within limits” is a good philosophy. When kids have input, you will get output.
3. If your child shares thoughts of anxiety, validate them. Share your own fears from your school history.
4. Have your child write to his/her teacher. It will help sharpen writing skills that may have been tarnished during the summer months. Send the letter by mail, drop it off at school, or let your child hand to the teacher on the first day.
5. As a parent, make sure you have visited the school’s website to honor dress code and immunization requirements.
6. Read “First Day” stories. I recommend “First Day Jitters” and “Mae’s First Day of School.” Both of these books explain how the teacher has the same feelings of uncertainty that many children are feeling.
7. Dust off or create a homework station with supplies and a calendar of school events.
8. Celebrate the First Day! It’s your child’s “first day” of a new job! Cook their favorite dinner or have a special dessert.
Happy First Day to our entire community!
Peace,
Todd Cole
New Wilmington
Trump continues to damage country
Why has the Republican party changed from the “law and order party” and the party of Abraham Lincoln, President Reagan, and both president Bushes to a party that supports a criminal?
Let’s review the problems.
Donald Trump was a poor president. He was impeached twice. People have come forward with information that his lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, was trying to sell pardons. Then, he lost the 2020 election and then lied to the American people claiming it was rigged. It has been proven and admitted to by his own staff, friends, and fellow criminals that it was all a lie.
He and his helper tried to overturn the votes of the American people to place himself in office and what? Become our king? Our dictator?
His company is coming to trial for tax evasion soon.
He was found liable for sexual assault by a jury of American citizens.
He was arrested and indicted for improperly having classified documents that, in the wrong hands, can harm our country and our allies. He showed these documents to people who have no clearance. He tried to have employees destroy the proof.
He is being investigated by two grand juries for his attempts to take over the country. The grand juries are regular Americans like you and me.
How, as an American, can you wear a Trump hat or go to his rallies and give him your hard-earned money? Do you have sons or daughters in the military who he has no concern for?
There is no difference between him or a mob boss or an authoritarian dictator.
He is always yelling about putting people he does not like or who disagree with him in jail for doing less than he has or for doing the right thing.
So, we should ALL be chanting “lock him up.”
He loves treating people poorly. He is insulting, racist, against women’s and LGBTQ+ rights, yet admires all the dictators in Hitler, Mussolini, Pol Pot, and Putin — all killers. He “loves” North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un who brags that he is going to nuke the USA. Donald Trump stands up for him, not us.
Truth Social is his private propaganda site. He wants to be leader forever with his lies, threats, and planning to end our democracy.
If you think it isn’t going to affect your family, it will. You may not be first, but he will get you, too.
Stand up for America and say NO to the cult of Donald Trump.
Cheryl Bence
Greenville
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.