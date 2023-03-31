The Readers Voice
Columnist misses mark on tradition
A column in the Herald by Star Parker (“United States turning its back on traditional values,” March 30) regarding the U.S. turning its back on traditional values typifies the negative, unimaginative view of conservatives who would have our nation stagnate.
She cites declining marriage rates as a bad thing, when many are finding that remaining single works just fine for them.
She sees decreased population growth as a negative when maybe it’s just a way of enabling us to slow down and care for those of us who aren’t succeeding and are unable to care for the children they have. Poverty still exists here. And continually adding to our population doesn’t necessarily help.
The tradition of patriotism can be fine when it respects the rule of law. But when it is exercised as nationalism that ignores honesty in politics and rejects the responsibility of having a wider world view its not such a good traditional value.
Parker also considers decreased defense spending and lower military enlistments as bad. Why, when our military has become increasingly technologically sophisticated, does she imply that we need more weaponry and bodies when many leaders in the field say we don’t?
Maybe because traditionally speaking war has been considered good for the economy by some. Fewer marriages is not, as she claims, devaluing the marriage institution. Nor is decreased population growth anti-children.
Diverting funding from unnecessary defense spending into social programs can be progress. Evolution can alter some traditions and be a good thing. Negativism is a tradition we can do without.
John Greenlee
Sandy Lake
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.