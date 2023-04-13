The Readers Voice
Drag shows are no longer just humorous
The date of the “Miss” Relay for Life drag show in Eric Poole’s column (April 11, “Tuesday Morning: Drag shows celebrate life in all its beauty”) tells the whole story.
Times have changed. And like many things that change over time, their meanings are not the same. The comedic value of dressing as the opposite sex has nearly disappeared, hijacked to legitimize immorality.
At one time dressing in blackface was a standard for comics, not today. That action is offensive; not funny. Many words that are now taboo were used in everyday conversation and it was a small number of folks who took offense.
Today, folks rarely use those words unless they are looking to offend. The word “gay” was used to describe a whole decade in history. Today the word has been hijacked to mean an immoral choice that leads to death and destruction.
In today’s culture by any religious standard, not just Judeo-Christian values, but those of other faiths, including Islam, which also sees the immorality and destructiveness in these identities.
State Rep. Aaron Bernstine’s bill is like making children sit in car seats to protect them, even if their parents don’t think it is necessary.
Fred J. Harlan
New Castle
Republicans defunding public libraries
The public library system was championed by Andrew Carnegie in the late 1800s. As a multimillionaire, Carnegie established libraries to be the great leveler in educating the rich and poor in this country.
But now, red-state Republican legislatures are defunding and closing public libraries (Missouri just did, and a Texas county is in the process). They found it’s easier to close libraries than to fight the court cases that have resulted from their attempts to ban books in them.
To appease the Republican base, book banning has become the right’s new “Own the libs” mantra.
By closing public libraries, Republicans can effectively get rid of those “nasty” books that don’t meet their moral code. The books can just disappear, along with the building itself. Libraries are more than just a book repository.
They are refuges for an immigrant trying to learn about their new country, for lonely seniors wanting companionship or help with a computer program, for after school activities, for a community board game night and for a child who just needs a quiet place to read a book if his home is chaotic.
Libraries can be the lifeblood of a small community, and a beacon in a crowded city. These institutions must be protected from far right Republican legislators , who in their desire to create a country based on their values only, will ultimately destroy any institution that may be in the way of that goal.
Barbara Jordan
Mercer
Drag shows are not adult entertainment
Drag shows as adult entertainment? I hardly think so. The shows that I have been privileged to attend, were as theatrically executed as some of the finest stage presentations by far.
To put forth such an expression to detail in characters and costuming is a true art form.
I don’t get what the controversy and puritanical nonsense are stemming from. These drag shows are not “peep shows” or adult red light district porn clubs.
What’s next to be banned: music, visual and performing arts and deep thought books?
What is really dangerous here are the condemning, controlling minds and their direction they try to push our United States people towards.
These Hitler-like politicians are what need to be eradicated before they bring down our progressive and strong country!
Peggy “Lady-K” Katona
Berlin, Md. (formerly of the Shenango Valley)
An obscene political sign is a blight
What is wrong with people? There is a huge sign in front of a home on Rt. 62 (between Hermitage and Mercer) that reads “F— Biden”!
This isn’t about politics, It’s about morals! Do these people realize how many children see that sign? Disgraceful!
Sharon Kapusta
Hermitage
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.