Crisis pregnancy centers protect unborn lives
I write in response to an article (“Planned Parenthood calls for Pa. to stop funding crisis pregnancy care centers,” April 12) in The Herald in which a Planned Parenthood spokeswoman “accused pregnancy care centers of engaging in deceptive practices when recruiting clients...not to get abortions.”
She is quoted, pleading, “these are people’s lives…” The negative and intended insinuation is that pregnancy centers endanger women’s lives. Expressing concern for life while killing/aborting unborn babies represents Planned Parenthood’s shameless dishonesty and hypocrisy.
Planned Parenthood propagandizes abortion, during which a human being is killed, as women’s healthcare. According to the National Right to Life (nrlc.org), since 1973, 64.4 million unborn children have been killed by abortion.
This is the truth about Planned Parenthood’s legacy of infanticide and gross disregard for the fetus’ right to life.
Dishonesty and emotional propaganda shall not distract citizens’ attention away from abortion providers’ deadly business, while the pro-life movement is active and supports pregnancy care centers.
Joe Evans
Sharon
The writer is a member of the board of directors for Pro-Life of Mercer County.
Keep guns away from dangerous people
I applaud the efforts to keep guns out of the hands of persons already considered dangerous by law or medical proof. The problem is that legions of persons are in our midst, armed to their teeth, and we fail to recognize their motives.
The “red flags” circulating mass shootings point to the terrible omission of facts that are ignored.
Some crimes involve individuals who are lost and have no regard for human life. Somebody like that should be off the streets for life.
In this country, and hopefully elsewhere, the need for gun-related groups can be eliminated by the resolve of political officials to do the right thing for the citizens.
In most horrendous crime cases, rehabilitation is a waste of time and money. I say, “Lock them up and throw away the key,” and don’t even consider freedom or bail.
But suggesting that educational institutions become armed camps is pure fantasy. Evildoers have a multitude of ways to breach that. Besides, it would taint the ideal of a safe and peaceful assembly.
Our society of “free for all” has created an environment of actions without consequences. A large part of the blame goes to citizen-elected officials who fool the masses and do everything to stay in power.
Ed Blaus
Hermitage
Biden’s acceptance of Tenn. protest ill-considered
President Joe Biden’s White House invitation to the disruptive Tennessee legislators is disgraceful and an insult to state legislators who abide by the rules of their respective state houses.
The President’s ill-thought-out invitation sends the wrong message to our youth and those who might attempt the same unorthodox tactics. The two legislators in question clearly broke the rules and their disorderly conduct was inciting and could have provoked demonstrators to riot, resulting in the injury of other legislators and capital workers.
I would ask the President if he condoned such actions when serving in the Senate. I challenge him, and others who condone such disorderly conduct, to allow these two unruly legislators to use the same chaotic approach on the floor of our congress or senate. One should have no doubt that they would be quickly expelled and denied reentry.
Matt Drozd
West Middlesex
Carbon tax needed to compete with EU, Canada
According to an article from the Associated Press (“EU lawmakers adopt deals on emissions trading, carbon tax”, April 18), the European Union has put in place a carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) that will make U.S. exports of energy-intensive products such as steel, cement, and aluminum more expensive if the U.S. doesn’t have a similar CBAM in place.
To quote the article, “Importers of these goods would have to pay any price difference between the carbon price paid in the country of production and the price of carbon allowances in the EU ETS,” lawmakers said.
This is bad news; but it could be good news if the U.S. had a carbon tax and CBAM of its own. That’s because we already have the means of production for energy-intensive goods that are much more efficient than the rest of the world.
So our products would compete well in a global marketplace.
The trouble is, we don’t have either a carbon tax or a CBAM. Citizens’ Climate Lobby has been pushing a “carbon cashback” process that places an increasing tax on carbon emissions, collects the money, and returns it to all Americans as a monthly dividend.
For most of the population, the dividend will more than offset the increased cost of carbon-based products like gasoline and heating oil/gas. And the legislation includes a CBAM.
Learn more at https://www.carboncashback.org/carbon-cash-back and let U.S. Sens. Bob Casey and John Fetterman, and U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly know you want a carbon cashback tax and CBAM for the U.S.
Bruce Cooper
Cranberry Township
The writer is group leader of the Slippery Rock chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby
