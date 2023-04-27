THE READERS VOICE
Fox News meets with a reckoning
Fox News — a.k.a. purveyor of disinformation, rumor and inflammatory speculation — has met with a reckoning.
Knowingly telling lies is not against the law unless it defames and causes harm. The huge financial compensation Fox News has agreed to pay to the Dominion company is an acknowledgement of their criminal wrongdoing.
While stating that it accepts the evidence showing that it knowingly lied regarding the outcome of the last presidential election, it made no apology for doing so. The truth being that despite the huge financial hit, Fox News really isn’t sorry for what it did.
Nor will it desist from continuing to spew lies though likely being more cautious of how they do it. Avid viewers of these propaganda broadcasters are happy being lied to. They want their delusional beliefs to be supported by TV personalities whom they erroneously trust to validate their world view. Lies sell.
As long as there are people who are buying and businesses willing to pay for airtime there will always be Fox and similar types of corrupt news outlets.
The only remedy to this sickness is for honest news broadcasters to keep telling the truth in the hope that those who live in darkness and shadows will see the light. Harsh though that reality can be at times.
John Greenlee
Sandy Lake
Support Ann Coleman for commissioner
On May 16, I encourage you to vote for Republican Ann Coleman for Mercer County Commissioner.
For over 25 years, Ann has served our community as a volunteer board member and public servant. The list of ways that she served our communities is lengthy: She has worked for the state and federal governments and serves on the Buhl Day Committee, Mercer County Regional Planning Commission, Community Library of Shenango Valley board.
She belongs to the Greenville & Grove City Chambers of Commerce, Shenango Valley Kiwanis, Quota Club of Hermitage, Lady Scouts, Penn-Northwest Development Corporation, and the Mercer County Farm Bureau.
All of this experience in our community means Ann has a deep understanding of our diverse county and has had the opportunity to develop relationships with other community leaders.
Ann’s background plus her education in public administration and public policy make her the most qualified candidate for Mercer County commissioner.
We need to elect people who care about our community and Ann will always make decisions that put us – the people – first.
Ann’s impressive resume demonstrates public involvement over many years. It also evidences sound judgment on her part throughout her various roles.
As one of at least two new commissioners, Ann will be ready to go to work without much onboarding. I’m working for Ann’s election and I hope that you will too!
Ruthanne Beighley
Sharon
Republicans should back Coleman
On May 16, Mercer County Republicans will elect two nominees for county commissioner. Ann Coleman is the most experienced and qualified candidate for this position. I have known Ann for over 25 years and find her to be thoughtful, trustworthy, and a real problem solver. Ann’s experience working for the federal, state, and local governments sets her apart from the other candidates. Her work ethic and commitment to improving our quality of life will benefit all of the communities in Mercer County.
As we suffer under inflation that is causing higher prices for everything and everyone, it will become even more crucial to have a commissioner who understands the importance of fiscal responsibility, controlling costs, and using taxpayer dollars wisely. That person is Ann.
I encourage you to join me in voting for Ann Coleman on May 16. Her commitment to community service and understanding of government make her ready to lead on day one.
Dick Turner
Mercer
Coleman best choice for county commissioner
For as long as I can remember, Ann Coleman has been dedicated to the residents of Mercer County. It has been my pleasure to work alongside her during various community events. Anyone who has worked with Ann throughout the years knows that she works hard to make Mercer County a better place. She comes to meetings and events prepared with good ideas and a willingness to work hard to enact them.
Those skills will translate well to Mercer County Commissioner. She knows how to work within a budget by maximizing the time and talents of other volunteers. I’m proud to support Ann as she takes her dedication to our friends and neighbors to the next level.
She is just what Mercer County needs now to ensure our young people want to stay here to work and raise their families. I will proudly be voting for Ann Coleman and encourage everyone to do the same on May 16.
Carol Karol
Sharpsville
Climate change catastrophe affects everyone
No matter our political affiliation — whether Democrat, Republican or Independent — climate change will affect everyone, now and in future generations.
Rivers (our Colorado, Italy’s Po, France’s Rhine, China’s Yangtze, Germany’s Danube) are drying up. Extreme flooding has resulted in more lost lives, and extensive property loss.
Warmer oceans are causing more severe hurricanes. Extreme droughts are resulting in crop loss and bigger wildfires that are harder to extinguish.
So why don’t we accept what the great majority of climate scientists say — that the climate crisis is real, and the planet is warming mostly due to the burning of fossil fuels? If not remedied, our planet will become unlivable.
We’ve accepted science when it’s given us modern medicine (MRIs, CAT scans, cancer medications and other drugs), cell phones, airplanes, electricity, etc. However, it’s sometimes a nuisance to learn new things, especially if we like the old, familiar things that are part of our culture.
Now consider this example of ignorance of evidence. In 1847, Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis, an obstetrician, discovered why infection and mortality rates were far worse in maternity wards attended by doctors than in wards where midwives delivered babies.
The doctors also had treated patients who had diseases and even handled dead bodies. The midwives only dealt with mostly healthy pregnant women.
When Semmelweis introduced antiseptic handwashing, the infection rates fell. However, his findings weren’t widely adopted during his lifetime. Imagine how much hospital infection we’d have today if it still wasn’t accepted.
How can we decrease climate change? There are green energy sources (wind, solar) that are available through Penn Power for home energy. It costs just a little bit more.
We can plant a tree, plant a garden, recycle, reduce use of single-use paper and plastics, use LED lightbulbs, and not waste food. When you buy your next car, buy an electric vehicle, or plug-in hybrid, or at the very least a hybrid.
There are electric water heaters, leaf blowers, snow blowers, etc. Every bit helps, but first, we need to accept that the climate crisis is real and mostly caused by fossil fuels.
Genevieve Monks
Hermitage
