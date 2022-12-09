The Readers Voice
Landfill threatens Grove City area’s growth
Amidst the potential for the reopening of the Tri-County Industries landfill, the greater Grove City area is noticeably growing. In the immediate area surrounding the existing waste transfer station, new homes, apartments, and businesses continue to expand and grow.
The Retreat Apartments at the Legends has begun construction of its third complex within a half-mile of the landfill site. Big Rail Brewing has begun its new 3,500 sq. ft. pavilion building nearby due to a huge increase in customer traffic, while a short distance away, the Keystone Safari animal park continues to expand and grow.
New houses and condos have begun construction at the Legends at Grove City, and the Grove City Airport continues to expand flights, runways and facilities. The new Siever’s Grass Fed Beef business has opened near the landfill area, and the Premium Outlets at Grove City continue to see increases in shopping traffic daily.
And all of these businesses and homeowners and residents have one thing in common — they will all be subject to the dust, noise, traffic, and odors when the landfill opens. The state Department of Environmental Protection gave Tri-County a permit two years ago, and it would be operating if it weren’t for an appeal by CEASRA (Citizens’ Environmental Association of the Slippery Rock Area) and Liberty Township.
The upcoming hearing before the Pennsylvania Environmental Hearing Board will be held in April 2023. As has happened for the past 35 years, CEASRA will continue to lead this effort of appeal and awareness regarding the landfill, but desperately needs the financial support of all those who live, work, or visit in the Grove City area.
Annual CEASRA membership is a very inexpensive way to help this cause ($12/individual, $22/family), and those looking for a year-end tax-deductible contribution could make a contribution to help continue to fight this battle.
It would seem reasonable to me that any and all of those businesses nearby or the city of Grove City itself who owns the airport would make an annual or even monthly contribution to CEASRA’s ‘No Trash Mountain’ campaign to help preserve the future of their businesses without the stigma of a nearby open landfill.
Please consider membership and donations by contacting CEASRA at www.ceasrapa.com, ceasra@zoominternet.net, or by calling 724-372-0482.
Donations and memberships can be sent to CEASRA, Inc., 40 Schmidt Rd., Grove City, PA 16127. Your help in preserving the air, water, and noise quality in the Grove City area will be a gift for future generations, residents, and families.
Dan Biddle
Grove City
