THE READERS VOICE
Surveillance balloon matter handled irresponsibly
By delaying the destruction of unidentified manned or unmanned aircraft, the Department of Defense and President Joe Biden places our people in harm’s way and fails to protect our sovereignty.
It also opens the door to follow-up intrusions such as the second balloon that penetrated our borders.
I served at the highest level of the military command on the Joint Chiefs of Staff during the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. I believe it was imperative for the Pentagon to take out the Chinese surveillance balloon sooner.
The balloon was flying unchallenged less than 12 miles above our country, well within the sovereign parameters of a country’s airspace.
If such an unidentified flying object was carrying an explosive or biological weapon, whoever launched it could have caused mass casualties by detonating it upon it reaching a heavily populated area.
Without the Pentagon being able to immediately confirm that the balloon had no detrimental payloads, one needs to ask why the balloon was not destroyed when it hovered over vacant lands having no populations.
According to international law, a country has every right to deny access to its air space. Although the balloon was an unmanned aircraft, it was a remotely controlled aircraft that violated our air space, and our air traffic controllers had no direct communication with whoever was manipulating its flight.
On 9/11, military protocol was to shoot down any aircraft that did not properly identify itself and did not communicate its intent.
Matt Drozd
West Middlesex
GOP takes inconsistent stance on Social Security reform
If you watched the State of the Union event, you watched breathtaking hypocrisy in action.
President Biden’s assertion that Republicans plan to cut Social Security and Medicare brought jeers and catcalls from Republicans. They were shocked he had the audacity to make such a patently false claim.
Unfortunately, the only false claims in that House that night were the Republican denials.
As far back as 2010, Senator Mike Lee, R-Utah, stated: “It will be my objective to phase out Social Security, to pull it up by the roots and get rid of it…Medicaid and Medicare are of the same sort. They need to be pulled up.”
In 2022, Senator Rick Scott, R-Fla., proposed that all laws, including social security and Medicare, would expire in five years unless reapproved.
Not to be outdone, in November 2022, Senator John Thune, R-S.D., said Social Security and Medicare benefits need to be slashed.
In spite of their denials, Republicans have discussed cuts to Medicare and Social Security in exchange for increasing the debt ceiling.
Many Republicans are unwilling to support programs for our poorest citizens, but had no problem with President Trump’s huge tax cuts, which put more money in the pockets of millionaires and corporations.
This resulted in an increase to the nation’s debt of more than $7 billion, the third largest debt increase ever. In fact, they voted to raise the debt ceiling every year under President Trump.
Evidently, raising the debt limit is only a problem when the president is a Democrat.
Suzanne Colvin
Mercer
Railroad, government responsible for cleanup
The train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, is one of the biggest manmade ecological disasters in this country in well over a decade.
It has been confirmed that the chemicals (including 1 million pounds of vinyl chloride, a known carcinogen) the train was transporting have entered the Ohio River basin, an enormous region that covers most of Ohio and western Pennsylvania.
A massive portion of the Midwest, including myself, and especially the unfortunate citizens of East Palestine, is going to see the effects of this disaster for decades.
Cancer rates will spike, our drinking water will be suspect, our crops and animals will suffer. The company responsible is Norfolk Southern; its CEO is Alan Shaw.
They have offered a profoundly patronizing $25,000 to help East Palestine with cleanup. The company will desperately want to remain faceless and ignored by the public.
We cannot let that happen. This is a problem much larger than just the head of the railroad company, however. It is a systemic issue reaching all the way to Congress itself, which has prevented railroad workers from being able to strike in order to put into place regulations that would’ve prevented this disaster from happening.
Even Joe Biden, who has promised to be the most pro-union president of all time, worked to avert a strike, and this is the result. Of course, we live in flyover country, so what’s the loss of a few bumpkins in the name of record profits? Demand labor rights and regulation.
James Lepak
Sharon
