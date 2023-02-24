The Readers Voice
McCarthy’s actions endanger Capitol security
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy has released all 44,000 hours of video footage of the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol invasion to Fox News’ Tucker Carlson.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called the release “one of the worst security risks since 9/11” in a letter Wednesday to fellow senators. The committee to investigate the riot had kept parts of the videos under lock and key at the request of Capitol police so the location of secret video cameras and escape passages in the Capitol building would remain safe.
So why release this footage only to Fox News, specifically Tucker Carlson? Why not also to ABC, NBC and CBS? Is it because Fox News is the lap dog of the Republican Party? U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, Republican from South Carolina tweeted: “ Not sure why both sides of the aisle wouldn’t want every minute of the J6 video footage unfiltered, not redacted, for all to access. Every media outlet, every defense attorney, the public, etc. Sunlight is the best medicine.”
Well I wonder if Nancy Mace would like to have her home security password or Social Security number out for the public to see?
Helmut Schumacher
Hermitage
Proposed propaganda blow against Russia
I have the perfect psychological leaflet to be dropped on Russian soldiers and airmen near the Ukrainian border.
Simply say, “Shedding your blood on behalf of Putin’s brutal invasion of Ukraine is bad for you and your family. Make every effort to join your compadres in objecting to this terrible mistake that Putin made to glorify his dictatorial powers. Dead Russian soldiers in Ukraine are not heroes in Russia!”
Ed Blaus
Hermitage
Tell Gov. Shapiro to protect RGGI
Pennsylvania recently joined the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI), a multi-state, bipartisan program to cut carbon pollution coming from power plants. This pollution is a leading contributor to climate change, and Pennsylvania produces more of it than all but four other states in the country. RGGI has been a big success in 11 other Northeastern states.
Pennsylvania needs these pollution cuts now more than ever. The impacts of climate change, like stronger storms and more flooding, have hit the state hard. Climate change also is harming Pennsylvanians’ health.
Higher temperatures make smog worse, threatening children and adults with respiratory and cardiac problems.
RGGI will reduce Pennsylvania’s carbon pollution by 25%. Since power companies pay under the program for the pollution they create, funds will be available to invest in energy efficiency and renewable energy, which will cut pollution even further, reduce consumers’ electric bills, and create jobs.
New Gov. Josh Shapiro has said Pennsylvania must “take real action to address climate change, protect and create energy jobs and ensure Pennsylvania has reliable, affordable and clean power for the long term.”
That’s exactly what RGGI does. Tell the governor to protect this critical program.
Bruce Cooper
Cranberry Township
THE LETTER WRITER is group leader of the Slippery Rock Chapter of Citizens Climate Lobby.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.