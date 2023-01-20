The Readers Voice
Faith should remain an individual choice
A photo of athletes kneeling and praying inspired an opinion letter (Jan. 14, “A Call for America to unite in faith,” John Lechner) advocating more public displays of subservience to God.
He argues that we should stop dissenting over things we don’t like and just get along. The problem with religions is that they differ in what God tells us to do to “just get along.”
Dissent and difference of opinion are natural, and we can cope when we practice tolerance. This does not require religion but simply treating others as you would be treated. What’s needed is acceptance that we all are flawed and often ignorant and having faith that we can change.
I don’t want to see any religion in schools. I prefer not to see any public ritualistic displays either that might make people feel good but accomplish nothing else.
To me they just mean that we have given up true faith in our own human capacity for doing good. I advocate direct action to help others instead of asking for help from above. The former might save us, the latter is basically futile.
John Greenlee
Sandy Lake
Historical Society thanks ‘Round Up’ participants
On behalf of the Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum, we would like to thank shoppers at the ACE Hardware in Grove City who contributed to the “Round Up” program, which benefitted the society, in early December. You all were very generous and we are very grateful. We receive no federal or state funding and qualify for few grants because we have no paid staff so our projects and the maintenance on our nearly 100-year old building are funded entirely by memberships and the donations of many wonderful people.
Thank you, also, to Ace for accepting our application to participate and to the ACE employees who asked every customer at the register if they wished to donate. You are all wonderful examples of public service.
Kathy Jack, President
Grove City Area Historical Society and Museum
