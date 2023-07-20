The Readers Voice
State should pass reasonable gun laws
A three-ton automobile in motion can be a very dangerous thing. That’s why our state legislatures made laws to control their use.
Drivers must be trained and tested and licensed to use cars. We know who owns which car, so if one is used illegally, we can hold the driver accountable. We can also take the keys away from people who aren’t competent to drive.
Guns can be very dangerous things. That’s why our state legislature should pass laws to control them. In May, the Pennsylvania House passed two bills that make a start. Now, it is up to the state Senate to pass them.
As it stands now, there are some guns and some modes of purchasing guns that do not require a background check. Why? Aren’t those guns as potentially dangerous as any other gun … or a car?
House Bill 714 expands background checks for purchasing guns, removing exceptions for private sales of shotguns, sporting rifles and semi-automatic rifles, known as the “gun show” loophole.
In 2019, there were 964 firearm suicide deaths in Pennsylvania, including 33 children and teens. From 2015 to 2019, 54% of female intimate partner homicide victims were killed with a gun. House Bill 1018 is a “red flag” bill that would allow a judge to order the seizure of firearms if asked by family members or police.
Nineteen states have similar laws. These are reasonable rules. Please ask our State Senator, Michelle Brooks, to let the Senate Judiciary Committee know that her constituents want them
Charles Baldoff
Hermitage
US run by the Constitution, not the Bible
Evangelical Christians — including many local ones — are out of control; they say the Biden administration wants to drive them out of the country. But to what end?
Our great nation is run according to the Constitution, not by their intrerpretations of the Bible. It is unclear how same-sex marriage for instance hurts anyone else. Why do these people care?
Of course, radical Christians are always free to leave this country and go start their own nations run according to their own beliefs. Until then, maybe follow the actual teachings of Jesus and help some poor people instead.
Jason Reeher
Harrisville
