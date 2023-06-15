The Readers Voice
Advocate for those living with Alzheimer’s
More than 6 million Americans, including 280,000 Pennsylvanians, are living with Alzheimer’s. As an Alzheimer’s Association advocate, it is my honor to represent them.
And as a caregiver for my mother, I am one of the 404,000 caregivers providing unpaid care for someone living with dementia in Pennsylvania, so I understand firsthand the impact this disease has on families across PA.
On June 5, I attended the Alzheimer’s Association 2023 PA Advocacy Day in Harrisburg with my fellow Alzheimer’s advocates from across the Commonwealth. We met with legislators and staff, calling on them to help our state government to do a better job in coordinating care, support, and resources for all impacted by this disease.
I appreciate state Sen. Michele Brooks’ Chief of Staff Adam Gingrich for taking the time to listen to those of us impacted by Alzheimer’s disease. During my meeting, I urged Sen. Brooks, R-50, Jamestown, to support the PA-ADRD Public Health Infrastructure Act, legislation being introduced by state Sen. Rosemary Brown (R-40, Lackawanna/Monroe/Wayne counties) that would develop a comprehensive and coordinated dementia public health response in the same way the PA addresses other chronic diseases. I also asked Sen. Brooks to support a $750,000 annual state appropriation to implement this critical work.
I made a visit to the office of state Rep. Parke Wentling, R-7, Hempfield Township to supply him with similar information.
Please join me in encouraging Sen. Brooks and Rep. Wentling to advance policies and make progress in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia here in Pennsylvania.
Melanie Cole
Sharpsville
